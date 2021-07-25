Shawnee Senior Happenings: Sign up for Project Heart meals

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hello, Shawnee! I just finished listening to the Storytime Country Music Band finish their set for the day – wow, they are really good! This group of talented musicians has been playing here at the Senior Recreation Center twice a week for almost 30 years! Every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. they bring a variety of country music tunes, and anyone aged 55+ is welcome to enjoy. You can even dance a bit if you’d like!

The Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell provides many on-going programs and events, with the vast majority of our activities being free of charge. We help promote active aging and healthy living by offering fitness classes, games, crafts, social interaction, free coffee, and of course lots of fun and laughter! We are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by for a tour and be sure to pick up a copy of our monthly calendar which provides a schedule of all the neat things to do!

This Wednesday, July 28 Kindful Hospice is hosting our Wellness Wednesday presentation. Ms. Tina Singleton will be providing a workshop entitled “Care for the Caregiver” at 11 a.m. Individuals of any age are welcome to join us for this free event. You can call us at 405-878-1528 to let us know you’re coming, or just drop in that morning. Be sure to tell your friends or loved ones who may be caring for others.

Be watching for more Wellness Wednesday topics coming up in the new future. We will be hosting Blue Zones, Ten Acre Observatory, Oklahoma Palliative & Hospice Care, MCM Insurance, and Belfair, just to name a few! These health professionals are looking forward to providing our participants with important and practical wellness information.

Did you know Project Heart has resumed serving noontime meals in person? They are located in the Community Center, at 804 S. Park. They serve lunches Monday through Friday, and registered individuals must reserve their meal prior to 2 p.m. the previous business day. This federally funded program provides lunch for anyone aged 60+ for a suggested donation of just $1.50. For more information or to get registered, please call Project Heart directly at 405-275-4530 on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Our new fitness class called SAIL (Staying Active & Independent for Life) has been a great success at the Senior Rec Center. Angie says there is still room for you if you are interested! This class meets three times per week, on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and on Friday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. In addition, our new Open Card Games group now meets on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you love to play cards, you and a friend can come join in any game of your choosing! For more details about either of these new programs or our other offerings, please call us at 405-878-1528.

Each week, current Senior Happenings are featured by DJ Mike Askins on the "Mike in the Morning” radio show. The show airs on Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. on KGFF located at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM on your radio dial at. We appreciate Mike, KGFF, and the CPN for their ongoing support!

Stay active and healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.