Hay Bales: Army worms, the march is on

Mike Trammel, ag educator and multi-county agronomist

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

Be on the lookout! Armyworms are here! Not only have I been getting reports of armyworms across Pottawatomie County, but across all eastern Oklahoma. The fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda, is a common pest of alfalfa, bermudagrass, sorghum, corn, wheat and rye grass and many other crops in Oklahoma and the southern Great Plains. Larvae of fall armyworms are green, brown, or black with white to yellowish lines running from head to tail. A distinct white line between the eyes forms an inverted “Y” pattern on the face. Four black spots aligned in a square on the top of the segment near the back end of the caterpillar are also characteristic. Armyworms are very small (less than 1/8 inch) at first, cause little plant damage and as a result often go unnoticed. Full-grown larvae are about 1 to 1 1/2 inches long. Given their immense appetite, great numbers, and marching ability, fall armyworms can damage entire fields or pastures in a few days.

Once the armyworm larva completes feeding, it tunnels into the soil to a depth of about an inch and enters the pupal stage. The armyworm moth emerges from the pupa in about ten days and the life cycle is repeated. The fall armyworm moth has a wingspan of about 1 1/2 inches. The front pair of wings is dark gray with an irregular pattern of light and dark areas. Moths are active at night when they feed on nectar and deposit egg masses. A single female can deposit up to 2000 eggs and there are four to five generations per year. Parasitic wasps and flies, ground beetles, and insect viruses help suppress armyworm numbers. However, these natural enemies can be overwhelmed when large numbers of migrating moths move into an area and weather conditions favor high survival of eggs and larvae.

Management. Fall armyworm outbreaks in pastures and hay fields often occur following a rain which apparently creates favorable conditions for eggs and small larvae to survive in large numbers. Hay fields with a dense canopy and vigorous plant growth are often more susceptible to armyworm infestations than less intensely fertilized and managed fields. Irrigated fields are also susceptible to fall armyworm infestations, especially during drought conditions. Infestations that develop in weedy areas in ditches and around field edges can be a source of armyworms that can move into adjacent crops. Look for fall armyworm larvae feeding in the crop canopy during the late evening and early morning and during cool, cloudy weather. During hot days, look for armyworms low in the canopy and on the soil surface where they hide under loose soil and fallen leaves. Kneeling on the ground and parting the grass can reveal armyworms. A sweep net is very effective for sampling hay fields for fall armyworms. The key to managing fall armyworms is frequent inspection of fields to detect infestations before they have caused economic damage. Once larvae are more than ¾ inch long, the quantity of foliage they eat increases dramatically. During their final 2-3 days of feeding, armyworms eat 80% of the total foliage consumed during their entire development. The density of armyworms sufficient to justify insecticide treatment depends on the stage of crop growth and value of the crop. Infestations of more than 2-3 armyworms (1/2 inch or longer) per square foot may justify an insecticide application. If practical, apply insecticides early in the morning or late in the evening when armyworm larvae are most active. If the field is near harvest, an early harvest, rather than an insecticide treatment, is an option. One the field is cut, most of the armyworm will die due to lack of food and exposure to high temperatures. In some cases, armyworms can march into an adjacent field and continue to feed.

Insecticide Characteristics and Options. The active ingredients beta-cyfluthrin, cyfluthrin, gamma-cyhalothrin, lambda-cyhalothrin and zeta-cypermethrin are all classified as pyrethroid insecticides and therefore have similar characteristics. Pyrethroids are nerve toxins. Due to their effectiveness and relatively low cost, they are widely used to control fall armyworm in forage crops and pastures. In most cases, a single treatment is sufficient to control an infestation. However, when fall armyworm populations are high, frequent retreatment with pyrethroids may be necessary due to their short residual control (2-3 days) and re-infestation of the field. Pyrethroid insecticides are also effective against grasshoppers. Dimilin (diflubenzuron) and Intrepid (methoxyfenozide) are insect growth regulators and kill by disrupting the normal growth of immature insects. To be effective, they must be applied when the armyworms are less than ½ inch long. This can be a limitation since infestations may not be found before larvae are larger. However, both products can continue to kill small caterpillars for 1-3 weeks. Thus, the addition of insect growth regulators to a pyrethroid insecticide application can extend the control period for fall armyworms. This combination can be especially useful when fall armyworm populations are high and fields are frequently re-infested. Insect growth regulators can be used alone if applied as a preventive application and when caterpillars are less than ½ inch. Diflubenzuron based insect growth regulators are restricted use while methoxyfenozide is labeled as general use. Chlorantraniliprole, the active ingredient in Prevathon, is effective against all sizes of fall armyworms and grasshoppers. It provides several weeks of residual control, depending upon the rate applied and is a general use pesticide. Besiege insecticide is a combination of the active ingredient in Prevathon and a pyrethroid insecticide. Malathion and carbaryl (Sevin) have a long history of use for armyworm and grasshopper control and are general use insecticides. Carbaryl has a 2-week waiting period after application before the crop can be grazed or harvested. Spinosad is most effective on small armyworm larvae. One formulation of Spinosad insecticide, Entrust, is approved for organic production by the Organic Materials Review Institute.

Remember, the label is the law. Always read and follow all label instructions on pesticide use and restrictions.

