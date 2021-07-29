The Redbud City: Editions are now complete

Clyde Wooldridge

Contributing writer

The six-year long project of documenting the history of Shawnee is now completed. The sixth volume was made public last week and is now available through the Pottawatomie County Historical Society. You may purchase one or all of them by either visiting the museum, going online to their website, or by calling (405) 275-8412.

The six volumes consist of 2691 pages, with more than 2,000 photos and illustrations. With the exception of Volume One, the others cover a 20-year period of Shawnee history. They are fully indexed with people, businesses, organizations, and other entities that make research easy. Each volume contains more than 2,000 names, along with hundreds of businesses and organizations.

There is also a glossary in each volume, allowing you to see the public officials who were elected during the time period. They also show many athletic lists, such as hall of famers and all-state selections. Winners of various awards through the years are also listed, such as Miss Shawnee and many of the community-wide civic awards. There is also a Memorial-Tribute section, focusing on a few different entities throughout the years.

VOLUME ONE (1830-1929) covers the period from the time of the Native Americans removal to Indian Territory and the eventual settling of the Potawatomi, Shawnee, Kickapoo, and the Sac & Fox nations in the area in the 1870s. In the late 1880s, the Boomer movement eventually led to the land runs and the organization of Oklahoma Territory. This led to the land run in what was originally called “County B,” in September of 1891, and the settling of the villages of Shawnee and Tecumseh.

The readers will learn about the early life in the village that eventually became known as “Shawnee” and its early town leaders and businesses. This leads to the incorporation of the city in 1894 and establishment of a railroad through the city in 1895. The railway caused the little village to blossom into a full-fledged town. The struggles between Shawnee and Tecumseh over the location of the county seat are also documented, with high emotions developing in both cities. Shawnee was also in the fight for the location of the state capital during that period. Many more items are also documented.

VOLUME TWO (1930-1949) covers a lot of details that were brought on by first the Great Depression of the 1930s and the horrible effects it had on many people in the city. The early-to-middle part of the decade saw the second and final fight between Tecumseh and Shawnee over the location of the county seat, eventually won by Shawnee. The 1940s was dominated by the World War II era, slightly before the war and afterward. Because of many shortages during the war, citizens were forced to ration many things in their daily lives. But we see the emergence of a truly modern city after the close of the war.

VOLUME THREE (1950-1969) documents the rise of the movement of the city to the north and the development of the interstate system in Oklahoma. With this movement, a slow decline in the downtown area caused alarm and movement to restore that area. New structures began to appear in the city, including a new high school building on the corner of Union and Highland that opened in February of 1950. The 1960s saw the city start to develop into a truly-modern city and the rise to prominence of the community’s new institutions of higher learning, Oklahoma Baptist University and St. Gregory’s College. The 1960s also saw the area gain national recognition as native Gordon Cooper became a national and international hero for his exploits in space.

VOLUME FOUR (1970-1989) saw many fateful events in the city, such as the devastating tornado in October of 1970, wrecking much of the downtown area and taking lives. This also led to the construction of a new City Hall in 1972, after spending 64 years in the old building that was beyond repair after the storm. A new high school facility also opened up in the western part of the city, with classes beginning in the fall of 1972. The 1980s saw the appearance of new prominent structures throughout the city; such as the Noble Complex on the campus of OBU, along with the new public library downtown and the construction of the Shawnee Mall near I-40.

VOLUME FIVE (1990-2009) saw a variety of prominent events in the city. Many of the “old-timers” who were early-town builders began passing away and handing the baton to new leaders. Long-time and effective Mayor Pierre Taron, after two long tenures as the chief executive officer of the city went on to his reward in 1996 and Don Sumner, veteran coach at St. Gregory’s College for 31 years retired his position after putting the Cavaliers on the basketball map. OBU rose to national prominence on the basketball scene with the advent of Bob Hoffman and Scott Norris as coaches. Politics, that carried over into the 21st century continued to “spice up” the community and county. The first decade of the 21st century saw a native elected as governor of the state and many local philanthropists contribute to the advancement of the city, such as the Milburns, Fords, and the Bodards.

VOLUME SIX (2010-2021) was completed in June of this year and covers stories up to that point, bringing the saga of the city up to date. It included a decade of prominence in Shawnee High School athletics, with a national championship in baseball in 2017 with a perfect (40-0) season. The girls’ basketball team dominated the Oklahoma scene in 2012 with a perfect (29-0) record and its only state championship. OBU was also highly recognized with a national championship in basketball in 2010, and the track program garnering several championships. There are many other stories of happiness and tragedy during this 12-year period. Prominent among them was the Corona Virus epidemic and the changes of lifestyles.

All six volumes are now available and can be purchased at the PCHS Museum and a couple of other places in the community. Each volume cost $35 but can be obtained at $30 if you purchase more than one volume at a time. Also, if you purchase more than one volume at a time, you can obtain Volume One for just $20.