Shawnee Senior Happenings: Go to Brain Boot Camp

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hi there, Shawnee! I hope this finds everyone staying safe and cool despite this heat! Please remember to drink plenty of water throughout the day, as this will help you stay hydrated!

Are you aged 55+? Are you new to the area? Are you newly retired? Are you looking for something to do or new people to meet? If you find yourself in any of these categories, you have come to the right place!

The Shawnee Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell is a place to come have fun and be active. We are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You will find we offer a variety of activities and special programs. You are invited to stop in for a tour or visit to see for yourself.

We offer 14 fitness classes, plus seven Pickleball sessions each week. Our fitness classes are designed for individuals of all fitness levels, and all exercises can be performed while seated in a chair if that is more comfortable for you. Our fitness instructors are certified and experienced in working with individuals on how to get started and progress safely.

You will also find many types of games, crafts, and music opportunities at the Senior Rec Center. In addition to our scheduled programs, our Recreation Room contains three pool tables, card tables, bean bag toss, puzzles, dominos and more! We’ve got free coffee and iced tea all day, so stop in and visit with us!

Our August calendars are ready, so be sure to pick up a copy. We list the details of our regularly scheduled fitness classes, special interest groups, Pickleball sessions, and one-time events. You can also preview the menu for Project Heart lunches which are served at the Community Center at 806 S. Park. If you’d like us to mail you a copy of the calendar or have other questions, just give us a call at 405-878-1528.

Coming up next week is a Wellness Wednesday special seminar by Humana called “Brain Boot Camp.” Come learn basics tips on how to keep your brain healthy and active! Ms. Verna Meadows will be presenting this workshop, and you can register for it by giving us a call or stopping by our front desk. She wanted me to share this will not be a sales pitch for Humana healthcare, but she is available to answer any questions you might have regarding Medicare.

Be watching for more Wellness Wednesday topics coming up soon, including “Real Age” by Blue Zones, “Window to the Universe” by Ten Acre Observatory, and “Conversations and Cinnamon Rolls” provided by Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care.

More information about current Senior Happenings can be heard by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. DJ Mike Askins brings humor, news, and updates for the whole community!

Stay hydrated and healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.