The Everyday Home: Summer hydration

Sonya McDaniel, extension educator, FCS/CED

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

In the summer, it is easy to head out the door for an everyday task only to find it is a little harder than normal. That is because our bodies require more hydration when temperatures are high then other times of the year. With temperatures raising over the next few weeks, here is your reminder for how to stay hydrated. It is also important to understand the difference between sport drinks and water, so you can choose the product best for you.

Be careful to take precautions BEFORE you start your outdoor tasks this summer. Keep in mind, for most of us outdoor sports or gardening would count as exercise!

For optimal water hydration follow these simple guidelines provided by the American Council on Exercise:

• Begin consuming water 2-3 hours before work-out.

• During your warm-up routine, drink an 8 ounce glass of water

• For every 10-20 minutes you exercise, drink another 10 ounce glass of water

• While cooling down, consume another 8 ounce glass of water

With these tips, you will remain hydrated and healthy by drinking water first for thirst!

Yummy Water Options for Hot Days!

Lemon, Basil and Strawberry

6 strawberries, hulled and quartered

1/2 lemon, sliced

Small handful of basil, crushed or crumbled

Ice and cold filtered water

Fill your juice pitcher to the top with ice and fruit. Slightly scrunch up the basil so it releases its flavor. Cover with cold filtered water. Let the water infuse at least 1 hour for best taste and results.

Watermelon Mint

12 cups seedless watermelon cubes

1/2 cup lightly packed fresh mint leaves

Ice

Combine all ingredients in a 1 gallon pitcher and put in the fridge for 2-24 hours to allow the water to infuse.

Cucumber - Citrus

2-3 liters water

2 large oranges, sliced

1 lemon, sliced

½ large cucumber, sliced

1 handful of fresh mint

Put oranges, lemon and cucumber in the water pitcher. Using a long spoon, gently mash fruits/veggies; to release more flavor. Take the mint, and gently mash it to release the natural oils; add to the pitcher. Add water to the pitcher, and stir to begin the infusion process. Drink/serve immediately, or store in the refrigerator for up to two days.

