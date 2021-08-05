The Redbud City: It happened in August

Clyde Wooldridge

Contributing writer

125 YEARS AGO - The Farmers and Merchants Bank of the city and the county depository closed its doors, on the last working day of August of 1896. The bank was owned by J.N. Mills, and the failure was described in the community as no great surprise. The local newspaper, the Shawnee Quill, said it would teach them a lesson not to deal with a business leaning toward the Populist movement.

1900 - Many new businesses were springing up all over downtown and the perimeters of the city were also expanding, with the population by August of 1900 at 3,462. New people were moving into the community for the first time, some quietly at first. Many would eventually make a name for themselves in a big way and be significant contributors to the city’s progress. In those early days of the city, all the citizens were seeking an identity for their community. During the years leading up to statehood, they would battle “tooth and nail” for preeminence in the new state.

1910 - Work on the Big Four Packing Company’s plant reportedly would begin with renewed vigor before the end of the week in mid-August. The work was delayed because of the shortage of material. However, several cars were unloaded at the packing house site on August 15. News to the public was that about 50 bricklayers would go to work by the end of the week.

1920 - The Catholic University (later known as St. Gregory’s College in 1923), started a drive for more funds with which to build a greater school for Shawnee and the state in June of 1920. The authorities planned to build a much-needed gymnasium, faculty building and dormitories. The aim of the drive was to raise $300,000. All businessmen of the city were backing the drive and heartily recommended the scheme that the school put forth. By August, the school was attempting to have the street-car line extended to its campus and if successful, would have one of the most beautiful locations in the state.

100 YEARS AGO - Seven hundred men employed in the Shawnee shops of the Rock Island, including all the various trades, except the firemen and oilers, left their work at 2 P.M. on August 14, 1921. They went on strike because of the putting into effect of a contract with the firemen and oilers, which was not recognized by the allied shops crafts, which included the boiler workers, carmen, mechanics, blacksmith, and electricians. The 75 men employed at Haileyville, which was under the jurisdiction of the Shawnee crafts, also went out on the same issues.

75 YEARS AGO - Robert C. Hutchinson, 50, presently employed by the War Assets Corporation in East St. Louis, IL, Monday afternoon, August 12, 1946, was elected city manager of Shawnee by a 6-1 vote. Late Monday afternoon, Hutchinson told the News-Star by phone from his St. Louis office that he would accept the appointment as soon as official notice was given.

50 YEARS AGO - Eight employees of the Shawnee water department, including all five city water meter readers, were placed on probation for manipulating records in order to pay only the minimum rate on their personal water bills. City Manager Bill Frueh made the disclosure when a spectator questioned him about the matter during an open session of the city commission late Monday night, August 2, 1971.

25 YEARS AGO - With speeches, presentations, and the turning of the crank, municipal, county, state, and federal authorities dedicated the Dr. Joe Taron Dam and began impounding water in the Wes Watkins Reservoir south of McLoud on Thursday morning, August 22, 1996.

Ron Clark, state presentative with the National Resources Conservation Service, that provided technical assistance to the Pottawatomie County Development Authority said, “This is a great example of local people taking on a project and working to make it happen.”

10 YEARS AGO - The thermometer reached 117 degrees at 3 o’clock in Shawnee, Monday afternoon, August 8, 2011, the hottest temperature ever registered in the history of the city. The most serious drought conditions to exist in Pottawatomie County was fanned higher over the weekend by a blast furnace heat that drove the thermometer to 117 degrees in Shawnee early Monday afternoon for an all-time heat record. The former record was 115 degrees set July 19.

FIVE YEARS AGO - Byron Shepard, the defendant accused of shooting and killing Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney back in March, was in court Friday, July 28, for formal setting of a preliminary hearing date. Shepard, who remained jailed without bond on a charge of first-degree murder, appeared in Pottawatomie County District Court briefly for scheduling of a preliminary hearing, where a judge determined if there was enough evidence for a case to proceed to trial.

Shepard’s preliminary hearing was set for November 9. Another defendant charged in the case, Brooklyn Danielle Williams, 22, was initially scheduled for a preliminary hearing on August 18, but on Friday, her hearing date also was changed to November 9.

ONE YEAR AGO - After an unusually controversial campaign for both candidates, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Oklahoma voters narrowed down which state Senate District 17 Republican candidate they wanted to represent them in the General Election in a couple months.

The race between Shane Jett and incumbent Ron Sharp continued to be a tight one for the pair despite each being battered by a number of campaign nightmares. In the end, only one Republican was proceeding to the next round, and Jett made the cut.

