Shawnee Senior Happenings: Check out Wellness Wednesdays

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Greetings, Shawnee! As I write this on a beautiful morning, it is actually 64 degrees outside in August! Wow! I will enjoy it while it lasts, as I’m afraid we are not done with the hot weather just yet!

If you haven’t visited the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell lately, we invite you to do so! Once here, you’ll be greeted by our friendly staff and volunteers. You’ll find copies of our August activity calendars which list all the programs, classes, and events designed for individuals aged 55+. The vast majority of our activities are free, so stop in to check things out for yourself. We will give you a tour, and you can even score some free coffee or iced tea if you’d like! Come be our guest for a day!

Wellness Wednesdays are now scheduled through the rest of the summer and into the fall. For Wellness Wednesday, we invite health professionals from our community to share their expertise on a wide variety of topics. Some days they will set up an informational table and visit with folks during the mornings. Other Wednesdays they might offer a presentation on a specific wellness-related subject.

Our next Wellness Wednesday is on Aug. 11. Blue Zones will be joining us at the Senior Recreation Center with a “Real Age” workshop at 11 a.m. Come take the Real Age test to see how your current health status compares to the national average. You will also learn some practical wellness tips for daily living. This workshop is free, so be sure to join us as Blue Zones will also be giving away some cool stuff. For more information, call us at 405-878-1528.

Watch for future Wellness Wednesdays coming up this month! “Window to the Universe” with Nick Lazzaro from Ten Acre Observatory will be offered at 11 a.m. on Aug. 18. Nick will also be back next month for an evening presentation as well as a Lunar Viewing event on Sept. 10. Mark your calendars now!

The new Open Card Game Group is now meeting on Tuesday afternoons at 1 p.m. Individuals aged 55+ are invited to come and bring a friend to play any card game you choose, such as Hearts, Spades, Sequence, Hand and Foot, Gin Rummy, Beginning Bridge, or any other game. Different games can be played each week, just depending on the desire of the group that day. Come join in on the fun!

Are you interested in Ballroom dancing? Swing dance? Latin inspired dances? Or other types of social dancing? Would you like to learn to dance or try new dances? If you are a dancer or you’d like to get some dancing tips, perhaps you are looking to join others. We are thinking about starting a new social dance experience here at the Senior Recreation Center, and we need your help to formulate what that will look like! Maybe a dance club? A dance class? Or just a fun dancing time? If any of this sounds fun to you, or if you are interested in finding out more, please contact me directly at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org or 405-878-1528. Once we’ve gathered names and interest levels, we will do more planning. Thank you in advance!

Just a reminder that Project Heart is now serving noontime meals in person at the Community Center Dining Room. They are located on the corner of Park and Dunbar, at 804 S. Park. The Project Heart program provides lunch Monday – Friday for anyone aged 60+ for a suggested donation of just $1.50. Individuals must be registered and reserve their meal prior to 2 p.m. the previous business day. For more information or to get registered, please call Project Heart directly at 405-275-4530 on Mondays-Fridays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

You can hear more about Senior Happenings by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Thanks for reading, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.