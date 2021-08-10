Hay Bales: Renovate your grass pastures with legumes

Mike Trammel, ag educator and multi-county agronomist

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

Are you looking to give your pastures a boost? If so, how about adding some legumes? One of the best management practices that beef producers can implement is the addition of legumes into their pastures. Legumes can “fix” nitrogen from the air with the aid of rhizobium bacteria infected nodules in their root system (we’ll discuss this concept in a future article). Adding legumes to predominantly grass pastures improves forage quality, distribution, and animal performance. For example, a stand of about 30% clover will provide most of the nitrogen needed to allow the grass component to reach optimum yield. This saves the producer the cost of buying and applying nitrogen. Legumes are also high in protein and other minerals, thus providing a healthier diet that can lead to improved gains and improved body condition scores. Legumes can provide much needed forage during the summer months when grass growth slows and also offset the summer slump of grasses, which can allow animal carrying capacity to be maintained.

September and early October are a great time of the year to establish cool-season legumes in your bermudagrass or tall fescue pastures. Reducing the amount of nitrogen fertility required to produce the same amount of forage can have a major impact on the cost associated with keeping your cow herd well fed. Many times, a producer will attempt to plant legumes in a pasture with little or no success and decide that legumes will not work for them in their system. The truth is that legumes will do well about anywhere in central or eastern Oklahoma if the soil into which they will be planted is suitable. Following are important points or actions for establishing legumes in a pasture situation. All the must be followed if a good legume crop is expected to germinate, survive, and persist over time.

The pH of the soil in your pasture is critical for successful legume establishment. Ideally, legumes need a pH between 6 and 7 to establish and persist over time. If your pH is below these levels it is best to lime that pasture according to soil test the year following planting. By waiting a year, you will give the lime time to react chemically with the soil thus improving the pH for the planting of legumes. If your pH is as low as 5 and you can’t afford to lime, don’t waste your time and money planting legumes, they will not establish well and persist over time. Legumes also need adequate phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) levels to establish and grow well. If your soil test indicates that the P & K levels are low, you will need to fertilize with the appropriate amounts of each. If you want to maintain legume production over time, expect to add P & K each year based on your soil test.

Although legumes will respond to nitrogen fertility, it is normally not a good idea to apply nitrogen in a pasture where you are trying to establish legumes. The grasses in that pasture will utilize that nitrogen to grow aggressively and will out compete the legume seedlings for light and water. Diammonium phosphate (18-46-0) or DAP as it is commonly referred to, is a readily available source of P but contains too much nitrogen to be applied at the time of legume establishment in a pasture. It is better to use super triple phosphate (0-46-0) as a source of P. If 18-46-0 must be used, it is important to apply it in mid-August to let the grasses use up the nitrogen portion prior to planting the legumes in late September.

Legume seedlings are very small, weak plants when they first emerge from the ground. These seedlings cannot compete well with the established pasture grasses. Therefore, pastures should be grazed down close, 2 inches or less by mid-September if the legume seedlings are expected to survive. Tall pasture grasses not only shade the legume plants but will have a lot of leaf area that transpires more water and will dry out the soil before the legume seedlings have had a chance to root deep enough to establish. Disking the grass sod lightly before planting will increase the odds of getting a good stand of legumes since it will set the grass plants back long enough for the legume seedlings to become well established.

It is important to choose the right legume for the right environment. For example, arrowleaf clover will do well on a well drained upland soil but may fail in a wet tight soil. Conversely, white clover may grow well in tight bottom land clay, that will not grow a very good crop of red clover. If you are unsure of what type and varieties of legumes to plant in your pastures be sure to visit with your local agricultural extension agent.

Another important issue and one that is often overlooked is seed inoculation. Be sure and inoculate the seed with the proper rhizobium bacteria that is adapted to that specific species of legume. A commercial sticker should be used when mixing the bacteria with the seed. Without proper inoculation, the plants will not produce nitrogen and the plants will not grow. Always check the seed tags, some legume seeds come pre-inoculated.

If you are serious about establishing legumes, use a calibrated drill to get the seed down to the soil surface where seeds will have a good chance of germinating and becoming established. Good soil-seed contact is essential for stand establishment. If broadcast seeding, increase your seeding rate by 25 to 50% to make up for the number of plants that will not germinate due to the lack of soil-seed contact. Dragging a harrow over the sod after broadcasting will help get the seed down to the soil surface.

Timing is everything. Cool-season legumes should be planted in late September or early October for the best results in sod seeding conditions in central or eastern Oklahoma. Grazing should be deferred until the plants have become well established. For annual legumes this could be in November or the following spring for perennial legumes. Grazing management of a grass-legume pasture is very important if a stand is to remain a viable part of your forage system over time. Phosphorus and K levels must be kept at adequate levels if the legumes are to survive and persist and legumes will need a rest from grazing in the spring to allow plants to build carbohydrate reserves in in their roots, produce seeds or both. Lightly over-seeding perennial legumes with 2 to 3 pounds of seed every fall will also increase the population and longevity of the stand.

Lastly, legumes can be a beneficial addition to your forage system, but just like anything worth doing, the establishment and management of them is worth doing well. If you have questions concerning this topic or related topics, please contact the Pottawatomie County OSU Extension Center at 273-7683, stop by the office, or visit our website: http://www.oces.okstate.edu/pottawatomie/

