The Everyday Home: Busy families go back to school

Sonya McDaniel, extension educator, FCS/CED

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

Make to-do lists for everyone!

Write out simple checklists for every member of the family with the top five tasks that need to be completed during his or her morning routine. Hang it in the bathroom.

Organize your Entryway

Create an area in your entryway (nearest the door you use most often) for everyday life accessories (keys, cell phone and charger, bills to be mailed, etc.). An over-the-door clear plastic shoe holder makes a perfect storage spot for these items. (Use lower pockets for small children so they can get their own belongings.)

Prepare what you can the night before

Set the table for breakfast, choose outfits to wear the next day and fill the coffee maker in the evening. Get what you can out and organized and in easy to access areas.

Plan meals ahead

Create index cards for meals, not just recipes: Write out your menu ideas on index cards and file them, then when you are making out your weekly menu you can just pull meal ideas out of the box. Whenever possible make breakfast ahead of time. Making pancakes on a Sunday? Make extra and freeze them for a busy morning.

Bag it

Have a dedicated 'borrowed basket' so you can easily find a library book or movie on the day it is due. Use colored tote bags to store equipment, one bag per activity, for example a blue bag for scouting and a red bag for ballet, you can easily grab the right bag on the right day. No more emptying and refilling a single bag.

Oklahoma State University, in compliance with Title VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Executive Order 11246 as amended, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and other federal laws and regulations, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, disability, or status as a veteran in any of its policies, practices or procedures. This includes but is not limited to admissions, employment, financial aid, and educational services.