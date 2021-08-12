The Redbud City: War life continues in Shawnee in 1944

Clyde Wooldridge

Contributing writer

ROCK ISLAND BUILDINGS LEASED

Leasing of the coach repair and paint shop buildings to the Fairfax Storage Company of Kansas City was announced Monday, January 3, 1944, by J.T. Johnson, local agent of the Rock Island. The coach repair building was occupied until recently by the Rounds and Porter Company. The paint shop building was unoccupied since being vacated by the Rock Island.

The buildings were to be used by the Fairfax Company for storing government supplies, kind and amount of which were not announced. Other Rock Island shops buildings were available and under consideration for leasing by the same firm.

The two buildings leased to the company were undergoing repairs. Repairs to the roofs, lighting system and other repairs were being done by the Cowen Construction Company of Shawnee. A heating system was set to be installed to heat the coach repair building and paint shop.

“FIGHTING ADMIRAL” INSPECTS SHAWNEE’S NAVAL AIR FACILITY

Shawnee was honored on Wednesday, February 23, 1944, by the visit to the city of one of the Navy’s most distinguished “fighting” admirals. George Dominic Murray, rear admiral of the U.S. Navy, who headed a party on an inspection tour of the Shawnee NAAF. Admiral Murray was the newly appointed chief of naval aviation training with headquarters in Pensacola, FL, and Washington, D.C. He was accompanied by several other impressive military men.

After inspecting the Shawnee NAAF, all members of the admiral’s party were high in their praise of the facility and agreed that the base had a future in training plans of the navy aviation forces. After an all-night stop in Shawnee, the admiral’s party left on Thursday morning for Norman where their ship was picked up and the inspection flight was continued.

LECRONE’S PLAYOFF PLAN FINALLY APPROVED

Now that the state playoff system was adopted for the coming 1944-45 football season by the Oklahoma High School Athletic Association, Coach Ray LeCrone could sit back and take it easy. He worked on the plan for 10 years and was gratified to see it adopted.

The Shawnee Wolves’ coach was in favor of the plan since the middle 1930s and wanted to see it perfected. He believed that win or lose, the smaller schools should get some compensation for a hard-spent gridiron season. He worked out a plan which he believed would remedy that problem.

LeCrone sponsored the original plan as far back as 1933 but was unsuccessful in convincing coaches and school officials. It was not until 1943 that they saw the light and LeCrone was happy about it. “The interest in football in Oklahoma has always been good and Shawnee fans were especially interested in championships,” LeCrone said. “I’ve always been in favor of championships in all sports and activities and thought football should be no exception.”

The playoff system would determine high school football winners in three classes. Winners of the north and south divisions would ultimately clash for Oklahoma’s football championship.

“This program will prove its value once we get it to working,” LeCrone declared. “After a trial, the coaches will find they wouldn’t do without it anymore.”

The plan placed the 48 largest schools of the state in class A; the next 80 would be in class B; and all the others participating in 11-man football would fall into class C. The state would be divided into two sections; north and south. There would be four A districts, eight in B and four in C. Shawnee would go into the A district, with additional members of the same Mid-State Conference rivals as in basketball. District championships would be played off by the week prior to Thanksgiving. All winners would enter the elimination series the following week.

The new plan approved by the Association had as its chief difference a distribution of money. Sixty percent of proceeds would go to the schools participating, 30 percent among other members of the districts and 10 percent to the Athletic Association.

LeCrone said the main drawing point of the plan was that it would decide a true champion through competition in all classes.

“Since all other sports had championships decided, I didn’t see why football shouldn’t too,” LeCrone said explaining the 10 years of hard work on his idea.

END IN SIGHT FOR OUTBREAK OF CITY “HOOKEY”

A group of Shawnee parents promised co-operation on Thursday, February 25, 1944, with county officials and city school authorities on keeping their teenage youngsters in school. The mothers and fathers appeared in county court pursuant to a request by County Attorney Claude Hendon. He demanded they show cause why their children were not in regular attendance.

Hendon sent letters to parents of about 20 children of junior high school age, mostly boys, who were failing to attend classes. After a discussion with County Judge Tom Stevens, the parents agreed to keep their children in school in compliance with state law, requiring a student to remain in school until they are 16 years old, or until 18, if they had not completed the eighth grade.

Failure of a parent to comply with the law constituted an offense and subjected him to criminal prosecution. If a parent agreed in good faith to see that the child went to school and was unable to accomplish this by reason of the child’s failure to obey, such a child was considered delinquent and incorrigible and came under the jurisdiction of the county court.

Three 15-year-old boys who refused to return to school were scheduled to appear before Judge Stevens on Saturday morning for further consideration of their problem. Most of those not attending school, officials pointed out, took jobs because of employment opportunities. This was especially true for boys because of the need for money in some homes.

These stories appear in Volume Two of “Redbud City,” the history of Shawnee. The weekly articles in the News-Star are excerpts from those editions. All six volumes, from 1830 to June of 2021, are now available for purchase at the Pottawatomie County Historical Society. They are now open, and you may visit them, or you may order them online at their website, or by calling (405) 275-8412. Each volume is $35, but a purchase of two or more volumes can be obtained at $30 each. We are offering a special deal. If you purchase any other volume, you may obtain Volume One (1830-1929) for just $20. The six volumes contain approximately three million words and more than 1,000 pictures. Each volume is indexed with people and businesses, making it easy to find a person or entity.