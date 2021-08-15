Shawnee Senior Happenings: Interested in dancing? Let the center know

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hello, Shawnee! The hot weather caught back up with us! You can tell it is August in Oklahoma! Please stay safe!

If you are looking for a cooler place to hang out, come visit us at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. We are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for individuals aged 55+. You will find an air-conditioned gym to walk in and a room to play pool, dominos, cards, other games, or even work a puzzle. Our rec room actually has three billiard tables, two of which are regulation size.

If you are interested in a noon meal, Project Heart serves lunches at the Community Center at 804 S. Park. The Project Heart lunch program is for individuals aged 60+. You must be pre-registered and make a meal reservation the day before. Their nutritious meals are available for a suggested donation of $1.50. The Project Heart office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and you can call them at 405-275-4530.

Here at the Senior Rec Center we offer free coffee and iced tea, plus snacks during special activities. You will find lots of things to do including quilting, crochet and other crafts. We offer fitness classes, Pickleball, and card games galore. Country music and dancing is available twice a week!

Speaking of dancing, be sure to let me know if you are interested in Ball Room Dancing or other types of Social Dancing. You can call me at 405-878-1528 or email me directly at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org.

Do you like to sing? Our Gospel singers are always looking for more voices to join them on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30. You can come to sing or just enjoy the good music. For a complete list of all our activities and programs, call us at 405-878-1528, or drop by and pick up our monthly calendar.

Coming up on Aug. 18 is our next Wellness Wednesday. There will be a wonderful presentation entitled “Window to the Universe” with Nick Lazzaro from Ten Acre Observatory at 11 a.m. Nick does an excellent job demonstrating the power of telescopes and other astronomy tools to show amazing views of the skies. He will also be back next month for an evening presentation as well as a Lunar Viewing event on Sept. 10. Mark your calendars now!

We also have a second Wellness Wednesday this week which ends up actually being on a Thursday! We were able to reschedule the “Brain Boot Camp” for Thursday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. This special seminar by Humana will provide basics tips on how to keep your brain healthy and active! Ms. Verna Meadows will be presenting this workshop, and you can register for it by giving us a call or stopping by our front desk. She wanted me to share this is not a sales pitch for Humana healthcare, but she is available to answer any questions you might have regarding Medicare.

Then another upcoming Wellness Wednesday will be on Aug. 25, as we host Visiting Angels of SE OKC. Tayna Moore from Visiting Angels will be providing an informational booth to help individuals learn about home health and the other amazing services they offer. Join us that morning anytime between 8 a.m. to noon.

Each week, current Senior Happenings are featured by DJ Mike Askins on the "Mike in the Morning” radio show. The show airs on Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. on KGFF located at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM on your radio dial at. We appreciate Mike, KGFF, and the CPN for their ongoing support!

Stay active and healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.