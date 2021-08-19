The Redbud City: The spring of 1944 was significant in Shawnee

Clyde Wooldridge

Contributing writer

SHAWNEE GETS NAVIGATION SCHOOL

The Naval Air Navigation school was transferred from Hollywood, FL, to Shawnee on March 1, 1844. Captain W.N. Updegraff, USN, commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Air Station in Norman, made the announcement on February 28. Shawnee’s project was constructed originally as an auxiliary facility of the Norman primary air station but was commissioned as such because of its uncompleted runways.

Instead of being utilized for training naval aviation and cadets for duty with the air arm of the fleet, the three-million-dollar base provided instruction for naval officers in aerial navigation. Upon completion of their training, the officers were assigned either as instructors in the ground schools of the air stations throughout the country or as aerial navigators in the combat areas. Students, officers, instructors, planes, and other equipment were moved from Hollywood to Shawnee quickly.

The decision to convert Shawnee into a specialized training station was reached by naval officers following the inspection tour made in the previous week by Rear Admiral George D. Murray, as chief of the newly established air training command with headquarters at Pensacola, FL. Twenty officers and 205 blue-jackets were assigned to the Shawnee facility in the past few months and there were 98 civilian workers employed at the facility. Since early January, Lt. Commander Robert Feddern was the commanding officer of the Shawnee activity.

SHAWNEE BOY ELUDES JAPS

A hometown boy had a story of adventure and daring more startling than many fiction tales. His name was Jopaul Little, nephew of Mrs. Charles Williams of 510 west Dewey Street.

A seaman first class and radioman in the Navy, Little was aboard the USS Langley when it was torpedoed and sunk and was picked up by another United States ship. He was the son of Mrs. Lois Jackson of Seattle, WA. The second ship was sunk, and Little swam to a nearby shore where he was taken a prisoner by the Japs. He was reported missing in the Philippines two years earlier, but on Tuesday, March 7, 1944, his aunt learned that his mother was notified by the Bureau of Navigation at Washington that he had escaped from the prison camp and was well and safe.

The young seaman was raised in Shawnee and attended high school in the city. When a junior in high school, he moved to Yakima, WA, where he enlisted in 1941 in the Navy. He was a former carrier boy for the News-Star.

SHAWNEE CAGERS ARE STATE RUNNERS-UP

The 1943-44 edition of the Shawnee Wolves’ basketball team had arguably their best season in school history. They finished with a fabulous (24-5) record and made it all the way to the state finals, before falling to the Capitol Hill Redskins. The team went through the regular season with just four losses, falling to Capitol Hill twice, Oklahoma City Central, and Drumright. The Wolves had several outstanding players in the past, but probably not as many in one collection as this team.

In the post season, the Wolves roared through the regional tournament, held in the Municipal Auditorium, defeating the Norman Tigers, 37-20, in the finals. With J.D. Cole pouring in 15 points and Paul Graham adding 14, the Shawnee offense was too much for the Tigers. Haylor Fisher experienced one his coldest nights from the field, not scoring, but was a dominate force on the backboards.

This set up a trip to the Oklahoma City and a first-round contest with the Enid Plainsmen. They handled the Plainsmen twice during the regular season and this one was the same. However, a slow start put them behind early 9-3, and managed only a 17-15 lead at the break. A second-half onslaught by the offense and the defensive prowess of Charley Whitaker, holding Enid’s top scorer on the season to just three points, made the difference. With Cole scoring 17 points and Graham dropping in 15, the Wolves rolled after intermission to a 42-28 victory and a berth in the state semi-finals against the Tulsa Rogers Ropers, who romped past Ardmore in the first round, 38-21.

The Wolves started fast and hot in the first quarter. Shawnee’s center, J.D. Cole, poured in eight points in the first period, giving the Wolves an 11-8 edge after one quarter. However, a cold spell saw Rogers take a 20-17 advantage at the intermission. An adjustment by Coach Ray LeCrone must have worked, as the Wolves stormed back behind the scoring of Cole and took a 28-22 lead after three periods. A tense moment came in the fourth quarter when former Shawnee player, Bobby Jack Stuart, dropped in a bucket to tie the game at 33-33. However, Cole was fouled with three seconds left in the game. He calmly stepped to the foul line and cashed in with two charity shots, leading the Wolves to a 35-33 victory and a trip to the finals against top-rated Capitol Hill. Cole led in scoring with 18 points; Paul Graham added nine, Haylor Fisher made six, and Charley Whitaker dropped in two.

On Saturday night, March 11, 1944, the Wolves took on the Capitol Hill Redskins for the third time during the season for the state championship. The Redskins defeated the Wolves, 27-19 and 25-24 in Mid-State Conference play during the regular campaign. This one, however, was for “all the marbles.”

The Wolves developed a reputation during the season of making comebacks and pulling out some close games. However, that knack failed to kick in during the title game for the class A championship. The Wolves forged into the lead only once, easing out to a 3-1 lead early in the first quarter. The “Hillmen,” who racked up their 35th consecutive victory of the season, held a 4-3 advantage at the first quarter. They increased it to 12-7 at halftime and 20-14 after three periods. That lead was held in the fourth, with the Redskins holding on for a 26-20 victory and the state crown.

Haylor Fisher sparkled offensively for the Wolves with eight points. However, top scorers J.D. Cole and Paul Graham could not find the range all night. Each player was held to one field each and three points for the game. It proved to be a defensive battle, with Capitol Hill’s big-time player, Bill Waters, being held to just seven points.

In post-season awards, Paul Graham and J.D. Cole were named to the All-State teams. Graham had the distinction of being named All-State in both football and basketball.

