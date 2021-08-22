Shawnee Senior Happenings: Center offers fitness classes

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hi there, Shawnee! Our new Wellness Wednesdays are going well, no pun intended! We’ve hosted several health professionals with many more on the way to us at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. We are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Our next Wellness Wednesday will be this week on Aug. 25 as we host the Visiting Angels of SE OKC. They provide Living Assistance Services for the Shawnee area. Come visit with Tayna Moore from Visiting Angels to learn more about their available services at her informational booth that morning from 8 a.m. to noon.

Here at the Senior Rec Center we offer several fitness classes each week. You can choose from Tai Chi for Better Balance, Enhance Fitness, Chair Fitness Stretching, Chair Fitness Strength, Restorative Stretching Gentle Yoga and SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life). For a complete schedule, please call us at 405-878-1528 or consult our activities calendar. All our senior group fitness classes are free to individuals aged 55+, as a portion of our program is funded through the Title III Older American Act Grant administrated by the Central Oklahoma Economic Development District (COEDD).

In addition to fitness classes and the opportunity to walk in our gym, the Senior Recreation Center also offers pickleball. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong if you can believe it! The net is low to the ground like tennis, and the court is about the size of a badminton court. Pickleball paddles are solid like in ping pong, but twice the size. You can play it indoors or out, as singles or doubles. If you are interested in learning about pickleball or just want to try it out, our Tuesday and Thursday morning sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. might be just the thing for you! These free sessions are for ages 55+ only, and we provide the rackets and pickleballs.

Speaking of ping pong, we have a ping pong table in the lobby of our gym. Stop in for a game or two, as we have paddles and ping pong balls for you to use. You can also play ping pong while you are waiting for an open pickleball court!

We have a variety of long-standing programs here at the Senior Rec Center. For example, Bill Haley has led classes and Bible study groups on and off for several years both here and at the Community Center. Bill teaches the complete Bible as a textbook, focusing on parables, prophecy, history, and geography. His passion as a Bible student has led him from the age of 6 to his current age of 82, and he still enjoys sharing about God’s creation and God’s message for the modern-day population. He was educated at Ambassador College and is the founder and professor/pastor of the Janet Barnard Academy of Biblical History and Geography. Bill invites you to join him and others as they study the Bible together on both Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Fridays at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to one or both sessions!

You will also find lots of other activities at the Senior Rec Center including country music, billiards, quilting, cards, crochet, Gospel singing, puzzles, dominoes and games! We provide free coffee and iced tea all day. For more details and the complete schedule, please call us at 405-878-1528 or see our activity calendar for the month.

Additional information about current Senior Happenings can be heard by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. DJ Mike Askins brings humor, news, and updates for the whole community!

Thanks for reading, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.