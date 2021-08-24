Hay Bales: Time to think about winter forage needs

Mike Trammel, ag educator and multi-county agronomist

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

It may seem a little crazy, but this is the time of year to start thinking about winter forage needs. Most of the hay has been baled and cattle are utilizing most of the summer pasture you grew this spring. So, it’s time to make decisions about your winter forage production needs.

All the hay you are buying and or have baled this year is what will be utilized this winter to keep your cow herd in a healthy condition. Decisions as to its quality and in what order it is to be fed should be made now. Taking forage samples from these new balings when coupled with ration calculators such as OSU’s Cowculator program, will give you, the producer, an indication of the amount and kind of supplement needed to keep your cattle in prime body condition throughout the winter months. It will also give you the ability to watch trends in supplement prices in the coming months and hopefully lock in a bulk supplement price at the cheapest rate. Hay should be sampled in lots that reflect the growing situation such as the specific field, harvest date and species of forage harvested. Within these lots, you need to sample two cores from as many bales as possible and mix the cores and pull one sample to be analyzed per lot. Armed with information such as TDN (total digestible nutrients) and protein content, you can make decisions as to when this hay should be fed within the gestation period of your cows thus providing them with the highest quality hay during periods of stress. This information also allows you to adjust supplementation when feeding hay of lesser quality.

This is also a good time to be pulling soil samples on fields of small grains, stockpiled bermudagrass, possible legume plantings or fescue pastures with the idea of making sure you have the needed fertility amendments applied prior to Labor Day. This will give you the best opportunity to take advantage of any September rains. By fertilizing early, you can get your forage production into high gear in the early fall when most of the fall forage production takes place.

At this same time, you can also make arrangements to purchase any needed seeds while supplies are plentiful, and you have time to investigate different sources and plant varieties. If you wait until September to make these decisions, your choices may become limited, and you may be forced to accept whatever the local retailer has on hand to fulfill your planting needs. With your fertility applications in place and your seed in hand, you can be ready when weather conditions begin to look right in late August or early September and hopefully get your fall forage planted and fertilized in a timely manner. This will allow those forages the time and warm weather conditions they need to produce enough fall forage to allow you to graze your animals on green high-quality forage well into December. If you wait and get these forages planted or fertilized late, the cooler fall weather conditions will limit the amount of fall growth you can expect and cause you an increased cost in hay and supplemental feed.

Once you have your fall forage fertilized and growing in September, you will need to keep a close eye on it until we get our first frost. Be on the lookout for grasshoppers, armyworms and aphids up till first frost. As a producer, you must be diligent in September to make sure that the fall forage you are growing is protected from insects so the cattle will benefit from this resource in early winter.

Purchased inputs, can be cheaper if you can shop around and growing your own winter forage will be cheaper than trying to purchase hay and feeds in winter when prices will likely be at their top. So, start planning now for your fall forage needs and remember the old saying, “farming is a gamble, but planning improves the odds.”

If you have questions concerning this topic or related topics, please contact the OSU Extension Center at 273-7683, stop by the office at our new location, 14001 Acme Road in Shawnee or visit our website: http://countyext.okstate.edu/pottawatomie/

Oklahoma State University, in compliance with Title VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Executive Order 11246 as amended, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and other federal laws and regulations, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, disability, or status as a veteran in any of its policies, practices or procedures. This includes but is not limited to admissions, employment, financial aid, and educational services.