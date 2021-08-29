Shawnee Senior Happenings: View the moon at the center

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Good morning, Shawnee! September is almost here, and our September activity calendars are ready. They include all our fitness classes, group meetings, and programs we offer each month at the Senior Recreation Center, located at 401 N. Bell. We are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you can stop by to pick up a calendar in person or give us a call at 405-878-1528 for us to mail you a copy. Our calendars also include the Project Heart lunch menus served at the Community Center at 804 S. Park.

In September, you will find many special opportunities coming our way! A “Lunar Viewing Event” will be held Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. sponsored by Ten Acre Observatory and the Odyssey Astronomy Club. This will follow a 6 p.m. “Basic Astronomy Presentation” by Nick Lazzaro, their resident astronomer.

SSM Health will offer two Advanced Directive Workshops Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. and Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. Pat Harper is leading another wonderful Greeting Card Making Class also on Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m. Lastly, September marks the return of our Technology 101 appointments and classes!

Our Wellness Wednesdays line-up for September include a variety of topics and health professionals. This month we will have representatives from Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care, Humana, MCM Insurance, AE Funeral Services, and Hearing Health Care, Inc.

The first Wellness Wednesday is on Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. as Dr. Russ and Dr. Kalies from Hearing Health Care will present “Conversations about Hearing.” Following a short presentation, they will both be available to answer questions and demonstrate new technology available to help those with hearing loss. And you can keep conversations flowing the following week as Oklahoma Palliative and Hospice Care will bring us “Conversations and Cinnamon Rolls” the next Wellness Wednesday on Sept. 8 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Stop by their informational table that day to enjoy a cinnamon roll and learn valuable information about the services they provide.

We’ve had a great response to our new Open Card Games group! Anyone can come choose to play any variety of card game on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. in the Senior Rec Center Card Room. The new group is having so much fun, they requested a second meeting time! So now on Fridays at 11 a.m. you can find even more card games starting up. This new Friday time is a bit earlier in the day than that of our more established card playing group who still meets to play at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesday, and non-bingo Fridays. The new Open Card Games group will gather in Craft Room 1 at 11 a.m. for their Friday game sessions. Anyone age 55+ is welcome!

Here at the Senior Rec center, we offer free coffee and iced tea, plus snacks during special activities. Each week you can find lots of things to do including quilting, crochet, and other crafts. We offer fitness classes, Pickleball, or you can walk in the gym. Therapy dogs from the Doggie Spot join us on Tuesday mornings when available. We play Bingo twice a month. Country music and dancing is offered twice a week by the Storytime Country Music Band, on Tuesday and Thursdays at 1 p.m. Come join us for a fun set of great music!

The Square 8’s Square Dancing Club is in full swing! Did you learn how to square dance as a kid? Have you ever wondered if you can still do it? Come give it a try, as it’s a fun way to stay active and fellowship with a great group of folks! They meet the second and fourth Saturdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Senior Rec Center. Stop in for more information about the club or you can call Linda at 405-273-7113.

We are still gauging interest in providing opportunities for other styles of dancing, such as ball room, swing, or other social dancing. If you’d like to be involved in a dance class, dance club, or just have fun dancing, be sure to let me know by calling 405-878-1528 or emailing me directly at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org.

You can hear more about Shawnee Senior Happenings by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Take care, and we look forward to seeing you at the center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.