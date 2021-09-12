Shawnee Senior Happenings: Center offers tech classes, greeting card workshop

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hello, Shawnee! Technology is a big component of our society! We often use technology to make our lives easier and efficient, but at times it can be confusing. The younger generation has grown up with technology in almost every aspect of their lives, so they seem to know it inside and out. But if you are like me, sometimes I need tips or instructions to “help” my smart phone behave! And if I better understand the “why” behind the technology process, it becomes easier to use.

Technology classes here at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell can help bridge this gap. We provide opportunities for anyone aged 55+ to gain a better understanding of technology driven devices which can be used in our daily living. Phones, tablets, laptops, or internet can all be helpful, but at times we might need a little guidance.

This fall we are offering a new set of technology classes. Each topic will be offered twice per week. The first class will be “Camera Photo Organization.” If you want to learn how to organize or use all those photos on your phone or other device, this is the place for you! This topic will be offered twice next week, on Monday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. and on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

The following weeks you will see the topics “How to Use Siri” and “Appointments & Reminders on Your Phone.” Again, each of these topics will be offered twice each week, on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. These technology classes are free, but please register at the Senior Rec Center front desk or by calling 405-878-1528.

We will also be offering Technology 101 appointments this fall. This is where you can have one-on-one tutoring on your own device. While these are not listed on our current September calendar, let us know if you are interested in signing up, and we will try to match you with one of our new interns or volunteers.

Medicare open enrollment begins in October, and you’ll soon have the chance to visit in person with representatives from two agencies featured here at the Senior Rec Center for our Wellness Wednesday series. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Ms. Verna Meadows with Humana will offer a Medicare 101 Presentation at 11 a.m. This is a wonderful overview of how Medicare works. She will be available from 10 to 11 a.m. as well as after the presentation to answer questions on a variety of Medicare coverage topics.

Then on Wednesday, Sept. 22, Mr. Ryan Busler with MCM Insurance will provide information regarding “Navigating Through Medicare” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ryan represents several insurance carriers, and he can help you find coverage which best fits your needs. All are welcome on either of these Wellness Wednesdays!

SSM Health will be sponsoring two Advanced Directive Workshops at the Senior Rec Center on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. and on Friday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. These free workshops will provide important information about advanced directives. Senior Chaplain Bill Simmons and Director of Palliative Care Linda Brown will both be available from SSM Health to answer questions. In their words, you can “Join us for a conversation about those things that matter to you. The things you value can and should affect your choices regarding medical care options. We’ll also look closely at how to best share your choices with those who most need to know.” All are welcome to either workshop time. For more information about the Advanced Directive Workshops, contact me at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org.

Remember you will find lots of activities going on at the Senior Rec Center. Each week we offer Fitness Classes, Pickleball, games, music, crafts, dancing, billiards, presentations, and lots of free coffee and iced tea. Speaking of crafts, you can still sign up for the Greeting Card Making Class led by Pat this Friday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Additional information about current Senior Happenings can be heard by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. DJ Mike Askins brings humor, news, and updates for the whole community!

Thanks for reading, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.