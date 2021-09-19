Shawnee Senior Happenings: Ministry collects socks for seniors

Amy Riggins

Recreation facility supervisor

Good morning, Shawnee! Autumn is right around the corner, and we are looking forward to a few cooler mornings or even days. Since it’s Oklahoma, things could change back to hotter days again before the month is over, but I am excited for the fall season!

Many organizations collect items for worthy causes, and it’s nice to see generosity pour out around us. The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell currently has a drop box for “Socks for Seniors.” A local ministry is collecting new socks in any size for rural senior citizens and their extended families. At times rural families might be unintentionally left out of normal charity resources, thus the idea behind this project. If you would like to donate some new socks, stop by the Senior Rec Center lobby, or contact us at 405-878-1528.

As you may know, the Senior Rec Center provides mostly free activities and programs for individuals aged 55+. Each week you will find crafts, games, guest speakers, music, dancing, billiards, fitness classes, pickleball and more! We are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please stop by to get a copy of our September calendar for a detailed schedule.

Coming up this week is a new technology class: “How to Use Siri.” This is the voice activated app on iPhones which can help you perform simple tasks like texting or adding a reminder. Ms. Kerri Foster will be leading this class topic both on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. and Thursday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. These classes are free for ages 55+, but please register at the front desk or by calling 405-878-1528.

Our Wellness Wednesday focus on Sept. 22 is “Navigating Through Medicare” with Mr. Ryan Busler with MCM Insurance. Ryan will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer any questions about the Medicare process and enrollment period. Ryan represents several insurance carriers, and he can help you find coverage which best fits your needs and for either low or no cost.

Coming up this Friday, Sept. 14 is Bingo at 1 p.m. at the Senior Rec Center. Anyone age 55+ is welcome to join us for Bingo and snacks, and the first card is free! Other cards are just 25 cents each, and we have prizes for each game’s winner.

The Square 8’s Square Dancing Club will meet next Saturday, Sept. 25 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Come join them for a fun time of square dancing, snacks, and social interaction!

Please note that due to safety concerns, the Community Center Project Heart lunch program has returned to serving their noontime meals on a take-out basis only. For more information about the Project Heart meal program, please call them directly from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 405-275-4530.

Check back each week for more upcoming events and programs. You can also hear about Shawnee Senior Happenings by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Take care, stay healthy, and we look forward to seeing you at the center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.