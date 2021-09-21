Hay Bales: Factors to consider when planning for wildlife food plots

Mike Trammel, ag educator and multi-county agronomist

Pottawatomie County Extension Service

Planting food plots is the most popular habitat management practice among landowners wanting to enhance habitat for wildlife. Food plots can increase available nutrition for wildlife as well as influence movements, abundance, and visibility of wildlife on a property. Planting and managing food plots also provide recreational activity, and the satisfaction of working with the land often exceeds the value of hunting and wildlife viewing for many people. Increased available nutrition can positively affect wildlife in many ways, including weight, reproduction (both timing and recruitment), survival (adults, broods, and fawns), hatchability (percentage of eggs that hatch), lactation rate, and antler development. Food plots should supplement naturally occurring foods made available through other habitat management practices when increased available nutrition is an objective. Food plots should also provide a nutritious food source when the quantity and quality of naturally occurring foods decline during specific times of the year. The first thing you should do when thinking about planting a food plot is define your goals. Are you merely trying to attract wildlife for hunting or viewing opportunities? Or do you really intend to improve available nutrition for wildlife and increase the nutritional carrying capacity on the property? Are you targeting only white-tailed deer, or are wild turkeys, northern bobwhite, mourning dove, and/or other game or nongame species also a major interest? Answers to these questions affect several important factors you will need to consider before heading to the field to plant a food plot on your property or leased land.

TYPES OF FOOD PLOTS

There are several types of plants used in wildlife food plots. Your objectives should identify what type of food plot you need to plant. Most plants are classified by their life cycle and timing of growth and maturation. Annual plants germinate, grow, flower, produce seed and die in one growing season. Biennial plants germinate, grow through one growing season, overwinter, then flower, produce seed and die the following year. Perennial plants germinate, grow, flower, produce seed, go dormant for a period through summer or winter (depending on whether they are warm-season plants or cool-season plants), then grow back from the root system the following season. They continue to do this for a few to many years, depending on the species. Cool-season plants grow most vigorously during the cooler months of the year. Some grow through winter (depending on your location), whereas some are dormant during winter.

HOW MUCH TO PLANT

The amount of acreage to plant is determined by the amount of food present on your property to support the wildlife using your property, according to your objectives. If wildlife use of your food plots is so heavy that you cannot establish a food plot or if wildlife completely consumes the food plot during the season it is needed, then you need to plant additional acreage and implement additional habitat management, such as forest management or old-field management and you may need to reduce the number of animals on the property.

WHERE TO PLANT FOOD PLOTS

Where you locate food plots on your property depends upon site quality, topography, proximity to cover and roads, and your access to the plots. Soils maps available free online from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (www.websoilsurvery) will help you identify the soil types and their productivity and drainage on your property. Relatively flat areas should be considered, especially if near good cover and where access with equipment is possible. Do not only consider existing openings. Some of the best areas to locate a food plot may be currently forested. Creating new openings may require large equipment, but some sites can be cleared and prepared for planting with handheld equipment such as a chainsaw or weed eater. In general, it is not a good idea to plant food plots in view of public roads possibly inviting trespassing and poaching.

SIZE, SHAPE AND DISTRIBUTION

Food plot size and shape may vary considerably. Food plots designed for hunting white-tailed deer may be less than one-half acre, whereas those for providing maximum nutrition during summer or those designed for mourning dove may be several acres. Most food plots are square or rectangular in shape, which facilitates operating equipment. However, small plots designed for bowhunting deer may be in the shape of an hourglass or boomerang to direct their movement thus increasing the chance for a close shot. Regardless of shape, it is important to measure the size of the plot so you will know how much seed, lime, fertilizer, or herbicide is needed. Measuring plot size is easily accomplished with a GPS, a smartphone, a rangefinder, a measuring tape or by pacing. The distribution of food plots throughout the property also allows use by more animals and reduces foraging pressure on any given opening. Planting old road, trials or log landings is a good way to increase food plot acreage and influence movements in forested areas.

CROP ROTATION

It is never a good idea to plant a specific plant in a particular plot year after year. Over time, insect pests, fungi, bacteria, and viruses can build up and negatively impact productivity for select plantings. Various plantings also use nutrients at different rates and may deplete them from the soil. Crop rotation not only can help reduce pathogens, but also help manage nutrient availability and site productivity. Another strategy is to allow plots to remain fallow for one to two years, especially when managing annual plots. Fallow plots should not be viewed as wasted space. Early successional plants growing in fallow plots can provide nutritious forage, seed, soft mast and valuable cover for songbirds, game bird broods and fawns. Fallow fields also present an opportunity to remove specific undesirable weed species, with selective herbicide applications or disking

SOIL FERTILITY

Soil fertility is a critical factor in crop production. If you want your food plots to be productive and successful, then it is important that you amend the soil if necessary, with the correct amount of lime and fertilizer for the crop you are planting. The only way to know soil fertility levels and how much lime, fertilizer or organic material is needed is to collect soil samples and have them tested. Visit your county Extension office for information on collecting and submitting soil samples for analysis

In most cases, food plots should be the last step in a habitat management plan. If you are serious about managing your property for wildlife, then you should contact your state wildlife agency and inquire about having the stewardship biologist in your area visit your property for an assessment and recommendations.

If you have questions concerning this topic or related topics, please contact the Pottawatomie County OSU Extension Center at 273-7683, stop by the office, or visit our website: http://www.oces.okstate.edu/pottawatomie/

Oklahoma State University, in compliance with Title VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Executive Order 11246 as amended, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and other federal laws and regulations, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, religion, marital status, sexual orientation, disability, or status as a veteran in any of its policies, practices or procedures. This includes but is not limited to admissions, employment, financial aid, and educational services.