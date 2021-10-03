Shawnee Senior Happenings: Center releases October calendars

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Good morning, Shawnee! October is here and I hope you are enjoying it so far! Autumn is a beautiful season with changing leaves and cooler temperatures. Get out and enjoy it!

There are many events and programs planned at the Senior Recreation Center this month. We are located at 401 N. Bell, and our hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m. We provide free, fun, and enriching activities and classes for individuals aged 55+.

Our October calendars are now ready after a short delay. Please stop in to pick up your copy, or call 405-878-1528 and we will be happy to mail you one. You will find all our regularly scheduled programs, fitness classes, and special events at the Senior Rec Center. In addition, the Project Heart lunch program menus are listed. This noontime meal is available on a take-out basis only at the Community Center at 804 S. Park. You can call Project Heart directly for more information at 405-275-4530.

Are you interested in learning more about your phone or other electronic device? You can join us for free Technology Classes on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. Check our calendar for a complete schedule, or call us for more information and to sign-up for a class spot.

Our Wellness Wednesdays’ focus on health and wellness resources continues. Next week on Wednesday, Oct. 6 we will be joined by Korie and Suhaila from Blue Zones. Come see what your “Real Age” is based on your current habits and choices.

Each week you can choose from a variety of free fitness classes: Enhance Fitness, Tai Chi for Better Balance, Chair Fitness Stretching and Strength, Restorative Gentle Yoga, and SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life). All of these classes are designed for multiple fitness levels and to increase overall health and balance.

We also host several Pickleball sessions each week. Our Tuesday and Thursday morning sessions are free and are specifically for those aged 55+. All other sessions are for all ages, and cost either $2 or $3 per person. Individuals can also choose to purchase a yearly or monthly Pickleball pass.

Our regular programs include quilting, crochet, and craft classes. We also have musical programs such as Gospel singing, country music, and square dancing. In addition, you will find games of all kinds, such as cards, billiards, Bingo, puzzles, and board games.

Some groups and clubs make the Senior Recreation Center their hub. If you have a group who is interested in regular meeting space, please contact us. Individuals, families, and churches can also rent space for parties, reunions, or other gatherings.

There are always lots of things going on at the Senior Rec Center, and you are invited to come by and see for yourself! Our friendly staff can give you a tour, and you can even enjoy some free coffee or tea if you’d like.

You can also hear more about current senior events and programs on the “Mike in the Morning” show on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. on KGFF radio, located at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Be safe, stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.