Shawnee Senior Happenings: Center offers activities for early birds

Amy Riggins

Recreation facility supervisor

Hello, Shawnee! Are you a morning person? Do you enjoy moving and being active to get your day started? Are you 55+? Then have we got some fun stuff for you! (And if you are not a morning person, feel free to skip a few paragraphs!)

Each morning beginning at 8 a.m., Monday through Friday, the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell offers a variety of free opportunities for individuals aged 55+. Our gym is available for walking, with 16 laps equaling a mile. Our Recreation Room is open and waiting for you to play a game of billiards, darts, or bean bag toss.

On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings at 8:30 a.m., we offer a free Enhance Fitness class. This hour-long class incorporates cardio, strength, and flexibility, plus balance and stability enhancement. All exercises can be performed while sitting in a chair, standing to the side of the chair and holding on for support, or standing unassisted. It is designed for all fitness levels, and Beth supplies a variety of music!

We offer a free Tai Chi for Better Balance class on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. This modified Tai Chi movement class starts at 8:15 a.m. and lasts an hour. Cyndi provides instruction and guidance as you move through simple Tai Chi forms in a safe, slow manner. You can also use a chair for support if you wish. The goal is to increase balance, stability, and core strength while breathing deeply for stress relief.

If you are interested in Pickleball, our special seniors only Pickleball sessions are on Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9 to 11 a.m. These two morning sessions are free and available only for ages 55+. Come check out the Pickleball action!

Beginning on Wednesday mornings this month, Kerri will be leading Beginning Pickleball Workshops at 9 a.m. For more information about pickleball workshops, email kerri.foster@shawneeok.org

The Senior Rec Center also supplies free coffee and tea, so if that’s what gets you going, stop in! Our mid-morning fitness classes kick off at 10 a.m. each morning. For more information about our fitness classes or for a complete schedule, call us at 405-878-1528 or fee free to reach out to angie.kelly@shawneeok.org

Okay, for those of you who don’t want to do morning stuff, the Senior Rec Center stays open until 5 p.m., with the Recreation Room available all day. We also offer an afternoon free fitness class called Restorative Stretching Gentle Yoga. It meets on Tuesday and Thursday at 3:30 p.m. These gentle yoga exercises can be performed in a variety of ways: standing and using a mat, standing at the side of a chair for support, or while sitting in a chair. All movements are designed for various fitness levels, with modifications provided. This class will help you increase flexibility, balance, core strength, circulation, and overall relaxation.

In addition to all these active programs, we also offer fun crafts, groups, music, games, technology classes and events each week. There is always something going on, so check out our monthly calendars for all the latest! Call us at 405-878-1528 for more details.

This next week will bring us a Wellness Wednesday focus on Oct. 13. Join us at 11 a.m. for a “Continuing Wellness and Home Health” presentation by Britney Taylor with Carter Home Health.

We are also offering our first “Board Game Day” at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Bring your favorite board game and join others as we have some fun! Snacks provided!

Additional information about current Senior Happenings can be heard by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. DJ Mike Askins brings humor, news, and updates for the whole community!

Thanks for reading, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.