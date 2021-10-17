Shawnee Senior Happenings: Tune in for technology classes

Amy Riggins

Recreaiton facility supervisor

Greetings, Shawnee! Do you use a cell phone? Does it have features you want to learn? I have a smart phone but there are many days it is way smarter than me! If you’d like to gain insights into your own phone, keep reading!

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell offers many types of technology classes and opportunities to learn. We currently have Tech 101 appointments available, and if you are age 55+, you can sign up for a free 30-minute session with one of our staff members or an OBU intern. Then you bring your phone and questions to your appointment, and we will do our best to assist you! Call for more information or to get registered at 405-878-1528.

We also offer technology classes, and next week’s topic is “Online Shopping Do’s and Don’ts.” If you have access to the internet at home or on your phone, you can learn how to be wise while shopping online. Come to a class with Kerri on Monday, Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. or on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Again, call us at 405-878-1528 to get registered for a class.

Next Friday, Oct. 22 is Bingo Day at the Senior Rec Center beginning at 1 p.m. The first card is free, and all others are just 25 cents each. Prizes and snacks will be available, so if you are aged 55+, come join us for some Bingo fun!

Many have asked out flu shots this year. While things are not yet confirmed, once we finalize the details we will publish the day, date, and times flu shots will be available at the Senior Rec Center. Please check back with us!

Each week we have lots of free events and programs for anyone age 55+. Games, fitness classes, singing, crafts, puzzles, group meetings, music, dancing, Bible studies, pickleball and more! Come see us to inquire about a free Senior Recreation Center membership!

Project Heart is a state-wide program administrating federal services in a variety of ways including a noontime meal Monday-Friday. Project Heart is currently serving meals on a take-out basis only at the Community Center at 804 S. Park. While you must be registered for their program, age is the only qualifier as they serve anyone age 60+. Each participant must have a reservation the business day prior, just so they know how much food to cook, and they serve their meals for a suggested donation of $1.50. For more information, contact Project Heart directly at 405-275-4530 on Mondays-Fridays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information about senior happenings, be sure to tune into the “Mike in the Morning” show on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. on KGFF Radio, found at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM on your radio dial.

Take care, stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.