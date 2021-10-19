Hay Bales: Forage sampling is something to consider

Mike Trammell

Pottawatomie County ag educator and multi-county agronomist

Hey, we finally received some measurable rain over the last week or so! If you are short of forage and haven’t already planted a cool-season forage crop for this year, it would be a good time to consider doing so. Even though this rain comes too late to get much fall forage production, a cool-season planted now may help you reduce the amount of hay you have to feed in March and early April. If you have questions about what cool-season to plant this fall, drop by the county extension office and we can discuss a cool-season forage strategy for your operation. Better late than never.

It looks like a lot of folks are probably going to be stuck feeding a lot of hay this fall due to the lack of fall forage growth, so we need to talk a little a bit about forage testing and how it may save you some money in the long run and improve the health of your animals. Just how important is forage testing? Well, forage makes up the base of most of the nutrients and energy needed by livestock to grow and reproduce. If you are not having your hay tested, fulfilling the nutritional needs of your cows is just a shot in the dark. When you buy supplemental cubes, you are assured of the nutrient content we are purchasing by analysis required by law. These laws protect producers like yourself from spending hard earned dollars on sub-standard feed. This however is not true in the hay market. It is left up to the consumer to determine if the forage they are buying is of the quality necessary to keep their livestock healthy and well fed. Thus “caveat emptor” the ole Latin phrase that translates as “let the buyer beware.” Even when you grow your own, you can only guess as to the quality of the forage wrapped up in the bale. When winter arrives and your livestock need you to provide stored food reserves, without knowing the nutrient analysis of that hay you may end up either over supplementing with cubes or cake, costing you money or worse yet, you may not be providing enough nutrients to maintain the body condition of your livestock.

Hay markets are notoriously one size fits all, meaning that if Bermuda grass hay is selling for 85 dollars per ton in an area, it is 85 dollars whether you get 5% or 12% crude protein hay. In times of shortage, this may be your only choice. But if given the opportunity, analysis of the forages you intend to purchase can go a long way toward having your feed budget dollars going further toward keeping your livestock in good condition. The use of higher protein hay fed on a restricted basis while providing the animal access to lower quality forages that meet their energy needs would also go a long way toward reducing the amount of supplementation with store bought feeds and thus reducing your costs. If on the other hand, your home-grown forage is found lacking in nutrients, analysis should provide you with the information you need to calculate the amount and kind of supplementation necessary to keep your livestock in a healthy condition through the winter months. There are many software programs available now that can give the producer the information they need to make animal feeding decisions. OSU’s Cowculator program is one that is free, easy to use and easy to understand. It can be downloaded for free at https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/cowculator.html.

There is also a companion fact sheet (AFS-3280) that gives easy to follow instructions on how to utilize the program. If you download the material but are having problems utilizing the program, stop at the county office and I would be happy to sit down with you and help you to learn to utilize the program to fit your personal operation.

So, take the time to get your hay tested. It’s easy to do if you check out a hay probe from our office and the cost for protein and TDN is only $14.00. The test will probably save you much more than this on either reduced supplementation costs, or increased performance of your livestock herd. Without the forage analysis data for your hay, you are only guessing at what your livestock is getting in the way of nutrition from your hay. We all know what our dad said about “assuming”, but that is what you are liable to do if you feed hay without the benefit of forage testing.

If you have questions concerning this topic or related topics, please contact the Pottawatomie County OSU Extension Center at 273-7683, stop by the office, or visit our website: http://www.oces.okstate.edu/pottawatomie/

