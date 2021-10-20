Hort Q&A: How winter affected the pecan crop

Carla Smith

Horticulture educator, Pottawatomie County Extension Service

How did the winter weather affect our pecan crop for this year?

We have quite a few pecan growers in our area. Some are commercial and some are homeowners. Here is some information from Becky Carroll, one of our state specialists with Pecan Management. She also has a web page that offers many resources for pecan growers: okpecans.okstate.edu/. This landing page has many resources for both commercial growers and homeowners. The facebook page at www.facebook.com/okpecans/ also has current posts on pests, problems, and current crop progress.

Last spring’s late April freeze not only reduced the pecan crop in many low-lying areas, but also affected other nut producing forest trees. With little to no acorn crop in many areas, wildlife pressure will likely be rough this season. Stay after the crows, squirrels, and other critters to preserve as much of the crop as possible. Squirrel traps, harassment, and hunting will be needed to protect the crop. Be sure to follow wildlife regulations to control depredation legally. Go to www.wildlifedepartment.com to find the local game warden to secure depredation permits.

Harvesting early will also be helpful to eliminate loss to wildlife but many of our growers are reporting ripening about 10-14 days later than normal this season. This may be due to the late freeze and a secondary crop on some trees.

Lack of water may prove to have some affect on the quality and opening of shucks this season. Hopefully this last-minute rainfall will be widespread and help with late season kernel fill and shuck opening. During nut fill in August and September, two inches of rainfall or irrigation per week is essential for best kernel quality on large-fruited cultivars. Drought conditions also cause shucks to be “stick-tights.” They need water to complete the opening process. Yellowing of leaves and leaf drop is also being reported in areas with very dry conditions.