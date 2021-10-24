Shawnee Senior Happenings: Guest speaker to present book talk

Amy Riggins

Recreation facility supervisor

Good morning, Shawnee! The temperatures are getting cooler, and the fall leaves are starting to turn pretty colors. I love this time of year! I hope you can get out and enjoy the nice weather while it’s here!

If you are actually reading this article Saturday morning or afternoon on Oct. 23, you’ve still got time to come to the Square 8’s Square Dancing Club Annual Halloween Dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. here at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. Come out and join them for some great square dancing fun! Costumes are optional for this dance, and spectators are welcome at no charge. For more information about the Square 8’s Square Dancing Club, contact them directly at 405-273-7113.

Each fall the Senior Recreation Center offers a couple of Flu Shot Clinics. Due to supply and delivery challenges, so far we have not been able to confirm an agency to come to our location to offer these. But don’t worry, as soon as we can set up an on-site clinic here at the Senior Rec Center in early November, we will let you know the specifics.

In the meantime, if you are wanting to get your flu shot now, you can do so at any local pharmacy, mostly on a walk-in basis. In addition, flu shots are available at the Pottawatomie County Health Department on an appointment or drive-thru basis. To confirm your time or for more information, call the health department directly at 405-273-2157.

Our next Wellness Wednesday focus at the Senior Rec Center will be “Hydration for Active Living” presented by Tina Singleton of Kindful Hospic on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. Come join us for information about the importance of staying hydrated throughout our life spans and how it can help us stay healthy. Anyone is welcome!

On Thursday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m., we will host a special guest speaker. Author and Vietnam Veteran David Engleston of Tula will be presenting a free book talk. Join us as he shares background on his latest works, “A Private Heaven” and “West of Alva.” Bring a friend or even get your own book signed!

Then on Friday, Oct. 29, we will have a Board Game Day at 1 p.m. Bring your own favorite game or use one of ours, but we hope to have some fun playing! Snacks and smiles will abound!

Remember that each week we offer mostly free programs and events for individuals aged 55+. We are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free coffee and tea all day! Come join us for games, fitness classes, music, dancing, crafts, and more. Check out our activity calendar for more details, or call us at 405-878-1528.

Check back each week for more upcoming events and programs. You can also hear about Shawnee Senior Happenings by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. We appreciate Mike, KGFF, and the CPN Nation for their continued support!

Take care, stay healthy, and we look forward to seeing you at the center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.