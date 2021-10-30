Shawnee Senior Happenings: November events planned

Amy Riggins

Hello Shawnee! It is officially autumn, but it seems like it is really slow in developing. At least we have a bit cooler weather now, and that will usher us into November next week.

Our November calendars are ready for you at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. We are located directly behind the Pottawatomie County Courthouse. Watch out for the construction going on in the courthouse parking lot, as you might have to park a bit further from our building. But that is a great way to get some extra steps in!

Speaking of steps, our gym is available for walking at 8 a.m. each Monday through Friday morning. We then have Pickleball at various times during the day, so check with our front desk for the weekly schedule. Now that basketball season has started, our gym is often rented out for afternoon and evening basketball practices. Come get your walking in early!

On our November calendars, you will find all our fitness classes which are free to individuals aged 55+. We have something for everyone here at the Senior Rec Center, including billiards, dominos, cards, games, puzzles, singing, dancing, meeting space for club meetings. We also offer technology classes, fun crafts, and special events.

Next week’s Technology Class offerings are “The Apps Store on Your iPhone” on Monday, November 1 at 9:00 a.m. and “How to Use a Smart Phone” on Thursday, November 4 at 2:30 p.m. Both classes will be led by Kerri. For a complete list of technology classes this month, stop by the Senior Rec Center front desk or call 405-878-1528.

We will continue to focus on various health issues on Wednesdays in November, with our Wellness Wednesdays programs. On Wednesday, November 3, at 11:00 a.m., Tom Williams from Belfair of Shawnee will be presenting “The Five Signs of Dementia.” He will share insights into dementia progression, recent advancements in treatment, and current advocacy efforts. Anyone is welcome to join us!

Just a peek into the following week, we will celebrate November birthdays on Wednesday, November 10, we will close on Thursday, November 11 for Veterans Day, and then reopen on Friday, November 12 for normal hours 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. November 12 is our next Bingo Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Due to the nation’s supply chain and delivery issues, we have not yet confirmed flu shots being offerings at the Senior Rec Center. We will keep trying! You can still get your flu shot at any local pharmacy, mostly on a walk-in basis. Call the pharmacy of your choice directly for more information. In addition, flu shots are available at the Pottawatomie County Health Department on an appointment or drive-thru basis. To confirm your time or for more information, call the health department directly at 405-273-2157.

Additional information about current Senior Happenings can be heard by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. DJ Mike Askins brings humor, news, and updates for the whole community!

Thanks for reading, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.