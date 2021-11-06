Poem: He cares, by Caroline Hughes
The Shawnee News-Star
He Cares
There comes a time in each one's life
They feel so all alone
They feel as if no one cares
And wonder what they've done
To cause this pain and heartache
And to have such grief and woe
They try to find an answer
But don't know which way to go
Just turn and reach out to Jesus
If you begin to feel this way
He will love and comfort you
And help you to have a brighter day
He loved you oh so much
That He gave His life for you
And He is a loving Friend
One that's tried and true
He is a loving, caring Savior
He'll wipe all tears away
And when you're sad and lonely
By your side He'll stay
He will give you peace within
Like you've never had before
He will fill your heart with joy
And give you so much more.
— by Carolyn Hughes