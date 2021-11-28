Poetry Place
Beyond Compare
In youth, vigor,
Gives way to stamina,
Faith and hope,
Are a shining light.
Strength endures,
Until that simple day,
When age brings fragility,
Beyond our grasp.
All that we have,
Is a measure of holiness,
And a distant future,
Unveiled and free.
When death becomes life,
And each soul is bared,
Remember our Lord,
Who is beyond compare.
Max F. Boatman
*****
Why Me, Lord?
Sometimes people ask, "Why me, Lord?"
When trouble comes their way
But they never think of Him
When all is bright as day.
They go along down life's road
As if there'll be no tomorrow
Doing things all their own way
Until they are hit with sorrow
But do they ever ask, "Why me, Lord?"
Why did You give your life for me
How could You bear to suffer so
Just so I could be set free?
Why did You leave your home in glory
To come down here on earth below
How could You have so much love?
Is what I'd like to know
God sent His Son into the world
Knowing that He would have to die
To set men free from Satan's hold
So we would never have to ask why.
Carolyn Hughes
*****
After the Battle
When God's people unite together
There's nothing they can't do
There's no mountain they can't climb
Nor a valley they can't walk through
They can face the worst storms
And in doing it have no fear
For they know that God promised
That He would always be near
He told us in His Word
To always look to the sky
For when it seems all is lost
Redemption is drawing night
There are battles raging around us
And we must stand our ground
For it's only in Christ Jesus
That victory can be found
He'll guide us through each battle
And stay right there by our side
And after the battle's over
He'll guide us o'er Jordan's swelling tide
Carolyn Hughes