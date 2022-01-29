Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Survivor Trees

Becky Carlberg

Did you know a tree quite close to the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building survived the bomb at 9:02 a.m. April 19, 1995? Probably planted about 1920, the century-old American Elm (Ulmus americana) stands as a symbol for resilience and healing. Growing in a parking lot between the Journal Record Building and Murrah Building, the tree was the only living thing that offered shade on hot days. After receiving a direct blast from the powerful bomb equivalent to 5,000 pounds of TNT, many of the branches were blown away, the trunk was blackened, burned and embedded with glass and debris. The cars parked around the elm were destroyed.

In the spring of 1996, the tree miraculously produced new leaves and seeds. The seeds were collected for the nascent Survivor Tree Seedling Program. Sunshine Nursery, north of Clinton offered the first small seedlings to families of those killed in 1997, soon followed by small saplings to survivors and rescuers. If that tree were a cat, it has already gone through several lives. After somehow escaping Dutch Elm Disease, living through the creation of a parking lot after all other trees were removed and years later a bomb, the elm had to deal with a nasty October ice storm in 2020. It lost a large branch, but still survives.

Another area was decimated by a bomb in another place and time. On August 6th 1945, “Little Boy” was dropped by the Enola Gay, a Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber. Suspended in a parachute, it fell 6 miles in 43 seconds, and detonated 1,968 feet above Hiroshima at 8:15 am with the force of 112 million pounds of TNT. 80,000 to 135,000 people died within four months due to radiation exposure, burns and injuries while countless others died later.

The heat emitted within a two-mile radius at ground zero was 40 times greater than heat given off by the sun in one day. Despite the tragedy, 170 trees survived. The Japanese named them the Hibakujumoku. Hibaku means bombarded and jumoku is translated as trees.

History: September 1, 1923, a 7.9 earthquake hit off the southwest coast of Tokyo. Much of Tokyo and Yokohama were set on fire. In the spring, people noticed some of the burned Ginkgo trees (Ginkgo biloba) were leafing out, whereas other species of trees had perished. The ancient trees seemed to have resistance to fire and soil disturbance, so sixteen thousand Ginkgo trees were planted across Japan by the Japanese government. Several found their way to Hiroshima.

The A-Bomb at Hiroshima vaporized the branches and leaves of Ginkgo trees and scorched their trunks. The tree remnants were bathed in radiation and the black rains of ash and debris that fell for days. The following spring, six Ginkgoes produced new leaves and flowers. Although within 1/2 mile to 1 1/4 miles from center of the blast, the tree locations and robustness of roots may have helped them survive. The Japanese look upon these Ginkgo trees as natural memorials.

Ginkgos are living fossils. They are actually gymnosperms (conifer family) that evolved before the arrival of flowering plants. The genus Ginkgo lived in the northern land mass (Laurasia) of Earth nearly 200 million years ago before continental separation. Two million years ago, Ginkgos were thought to have gone extinct, but small wild populations were found growing in China. Those trees are the ancestors of all Ginkgos alive today.

Ginkgos weren’t the only trees to survive. Some of the Yamaki family’s priceless bonsai trees, protected by a tall wall around the outdoor nursery, pulled through. One, the Miyajima white pine bonsai, was donated by Masaru Yamaki as part of a 53 bonsai tree gift from the Japanese Nippon Bonsai Association to the U.S. as part of the bicentennial celebration in 1976. Only in 2001 did Yamaki’s grandsons make a surprise visit to see the survivor tree they had heard about all their lives. The pine was near the entrance of the National Bonsai and Penjing Museum in the U.S. National Arboretum. The bonsai, composed of multiple little pines grafted together, had been in the family for six generations. It is now about 400 years old.

When soil becomes compacted and water runs off the surface with little absorption, it is time to repot, be it a bonsai, or any other plant. The Yamaki bonsai has been carefully repotted endless times, the latest on April 2nd 2020. The spectacular three-foot tall white pine and its container weighed between 200 to 300 pounds. A hydraulic lift was used to elevate the tree for root trimming and to assure some of the cottony white mycorrhizal fungi remained within the roots. This act helped continue their healthy symbiotic nutritional relationship. Depending on how the tree responds, the next repotting will be 3 to 7 years.

Other Hiroshima plants and shrubs that survived have name plates identifying them as Hibakujumoku. Twenty plus weeping willows, over a dozen Kurogane hollies, 18 Camphor trees, persimmon trees, several hackberry trees, 5 Japanese Sago Palms, 6 Yoshino Cherry trees, Plane trees (similar to sycamores), 10 Japanese Black pines, 4 Camellias, Chinese Parasol tree, Jujube tree, Japanese apricot, maple, Chinese junipers, Japanese Summer Orange trees, Japanese Quinces and several Crinum lilies are among the survivor plants.

The Japanese “Green Legacy Hiroshima” peace group has for years provided seeds from the Hiroshima survivor trees to organizations worldwide. In 2017, more than two dozen Ginkgo and Asian Persimmon seeds were planted in Oregon.

Descendants of the Oklahoma Survivor Tree grow in over 76 Oklahoma towns and 33 states. Between 200 to 400 seedlings are distributed each year April 19. On April 25, 2017, Oklahoma Baptist University planted one survivor elm sapling descendant to the south of Raley Chapel.

Thank You Lisa Hair. The groundskeeper at OBU for 18 years had a hand in planting the historic tree. She shared at the ceremony: ".......Trees are given to us from God, and they are life-sustaining creations."

The young tree stands as a symbol of hope.