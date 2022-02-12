Gardens of the Cross Timbers: The Snow Week

Becky Emerson Carlberg

The snow week, that’s what it was. Before the great super snow event, preparations were made for the possible loss of power, water and heat. Took home a Pu Pu Platter from the Chinese restaurant. Ready. Well, had to do a few more things. Counted what was left of the Pine Mountain fire log cache. Box was put in an accessible place that might not get covered in snow. At least there would be fire/heat for approximately three hours. Checked on the leftover pile of pine logs from branches that fell during last year’s ice and snow. Remaining stock should last about three days. Cleaned out the insert. Actually, rearranged the old cold ash by pushing it to both sides. Almost ready. Filled the back bathtub with gallon jugs of water. Where is the snow shovel? We actually have a vintage snow shovel somewhere. Last but not least, made sure the kerosene stove and propane heater were ready to be taken to the greenhouses if everything (warm air) went south.

The first batch of “snow” fell as a half an inch of rain. Totally soaked in as the temps stayed above freezing. The second snow piled up to 4.5 inches, but the frigid gale force winds put a damper on fun outdoor activities, like building a little snow person or walking anywhere in the snow. Temps plunged. Feet and hands, regardless of thick gloves or heavy shoes, instantaneously froze. A layer of ice was right below the snow. One false step and you too, although very over-dressed, could look like you were part of the USA figure skating team.

Two inches of snow fell the next day. Very fine small snowflakes trickled down for hours. The fresh layer covered up the tracks from the day before. Beautiful white landscape with soft white hills and blue shadows.

I was trapped. Couldn’t walk safely outside. A stumble days before had twisted my knee and the steroid injection had helped reduce the inflammation. I turned on the radio. My station had dropped broadcast power. Music was transformed into static. The internet was slow as molasses. The Sirius station kept cutting out. My Sleepy Bye-Bye Music kept going bye-bye. Time to turn on the TV.

For this month we subscribed to Peacock just to watch the Winter Olympics, specifically curling. NBC recapitulations each night focuses on other alpine sports, not curling. Our internet comes magically through the air, transmitted from rural water tower to rural water tower. Well, I directed the TV to Peacock and watched the yellow circle go round and round in a clockwise direction. The screen went black. After several minutes, another Peacock sign appeared. Another wait. The Peacock menu page appeared. I scrolled down and again chose Peacock. Ta-dah, there was the Olympics logo. After two cups of tea and more waiting, I could finally select the curling game.

As the curling game progressed on TV, the snow fell outside. Four squirrels and about a million birds gathered in search of food and water. The enormous flock of red-winged blackbirds could wipe out fifty pounds of bird mixed seed in two days. Chopped a lot of ice and carried endless buckets of fresh water to refill the water reservoirs.

Perfect time for the gingerbread house to go outdoors. The cozy little candy decorated cookie house was put on the flat stone normally reserved for corn and suet. After a light layer of snow covered the roof, the gingerbread house turned into a fairy tale cottage. It vanished during the night. All of it. My money is on the raccoons.

Probably many of you have had mucho birds. Why not count them? The 25th annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is set for Friday Feb 18th through Monday Feb 21st 2022. Wild Birds Unlimited, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada support the four-day event. Fifteen minutes of observation on any one day does it! Count all the birds you see or hear. Anywhere in the world. All information is coordinated to help identify trouble spots, note the species that are disappearing or increasing, and habitats where they live.

Need help? The Merlin Bird ID app and eBird Mobile app or eBird website are all quite useful. A GBBC Webinar is being held on Feb 16th at 1 pm CST. They help you prepare. Think of it as an easy way to connect with birds and nature.

I’ll have to squeeze my bird count in between the Olympic alpine sport competitions. NBC has had quite a time dealing with China’s zero Covid policy. Few announcers were sent to China. Most are working from NBC headquarters in Stanford, Connecticut. The athletes, staff, volunteers and media are kept in isolation ‘bubbles’ concentrated in three zones linked by high-speed trains and highways. To enter a bubble, one must be fully vaccinated or undergo a twenty one day quarantine beforehand. Face masks are required. Covid tests are done every day.

Time for a little intervention from nature. In China, the winter plum (Prunus mume) is considered one of the three friends of winter, along with evergreen pine trees and bamboo. The deciduous plum tree ranges from 13 to 33 feet high. It is actually more closely related to the apricot. The plum blooms from January to the end of February. The striking red, yellow or pink flowers send out an intense fragrance during cold winter months. Green fruits mature in summer, turning yellow with a red blush. The tart plums find their way into pickles, preserves, liquors, beverages, sauces and medicines. Nothing brings more hope on dark winter days. Red plum blossoms frosted with snow.

From Stanislav Kostarnov:

Like a great white bird, opening its wings. The winter garden, in silver moonlight. A shallow of silence. New Years Wind dancing with falling snow. The lake has frozen. This night only the plum tree thinks of spring.

Cool.