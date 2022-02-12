World Enough and Time: Ad Bits and Household Hints

Bill Hagen

Some television ads and their products are definitely odd. Why would Serta advertise its “Arctic” mattress, guaranteed to keep you cool, in the middle of winter? And why would Hyundai put its tail lights below eye level on some models, at the outer corners of what we used to call the fender where they are most likely to get scrapped or broken in any minor rear end mishap? And really, do you want to take your brand new Lexus on an unpaved road to see how much dust it could kick up?

Finally, there is the ad for a golf tournament that uses a Devo tune as background. Of course, Devo’s chorus in “A Good Thing” is not really undercut until the very end when there are lines like “It’s a bee without a buzz; it’s just great till you get stung.” But you don’t hear those lines. As with their “It’s A Beautiful World,” choral lyrics are more obviously undercut in the music video featuring the alien appearance and robot moves of the band and the projected images behind the band. So, yes, it’s a good thing for professional golfers to have their tournament supported by ESPN. Devo fans know the rest.

I’m reminded of when “Born in the USA” was used in Reagan rallies until Springsteen objected. Of course, the refrain is very upbeat, if you don’t know the sobering story that emerges through the lyrics and the video. Now that Bruce has traded the control of his music for several million, can we look forward to “Born…” being used to sell disposable diapers?

When I’m not watching television ads, I do try to do a few things around the house. Not that I keep it that clean, but I have three vacuums and one carpet cleaner ready to go when I choose to use them. Living as we do, the cat and I have learned a few things that could promote better living for you.

If you are full of household hints yourself, skip the rest of this column. This for people who don’t read advice columns or magazines that feature such stuff.

First, if you love watching birds at your feeders and bird bath, don’t do as I did, and hire a crew to cut back most of the nearby bushes. I used to think all the slightly chewed cat food, bread and pizza crusts and the always filled feeders attracted the large gatherings. They did and still attract some, but the birds miss being able to stick around, resting or seeking refuge in the bushes when they suddenly take flight. Now they just fly away! It will be awhile before the bushes grow back.

You dedicated coffee drinkers probably brew a whole pot, right? (No, Keurig drinkers don’t qualify as dedicated.). So after you pour off a cup or two, you empty the rest into a thermos to avoid that burned flavor. But even the best thermos or carafe may cool too fast. It’s been recommended that you rinse out the thermos with hot water before you fill it. Good advice, but think of how much water you waste getting it to run hot. So do this: pour your first cup of coffee into the thermos first, then back into your cup. Heat up the thermos and cool down that first cup at the same time.

Course if you really want to avoid burned coffee, pay more for a maker with an insulated pitcher. Most of them shut off automatically and don’t heat the plate under the pitcher. Usually, the pitcher is designed to keep the coffee heated for a time, even if you forget to screw its top on right after it’s filled. And, yes, still pour the coffee into a good carafe or thermos if you want it warm for the day. The insulated pitchers I’ve tried are just not as efficient.

Apart from leaving hair all over the place, the cat does help me schedule certain chores. I now know when he starts nuzzling and rolling around in the clothes I wore yesterday, that it may be time to wash them. Not sure what you should do if your cat likes to stick its head in your shoes. I’m comfortable with that since I grew up with the notion that a dog, Tide, lives in a shoe, and Buster Brown lives in there too. So maybe the cat is after an imaginary dog as he pushes the shoe across the floor. Relax and enjoy it.

Tired of waiting for the water you want for your shower to heat up? Run the dishwasher or clothes washer first, whichever connects with the shower’s hot water heater. You’ll have freshly heated water, probably hotter than usual.

Hamburger buns are needed for tonight’s meal. But a week or more later, you always end up with one or two (or more) from the package that you have to throw away (or crumble for the birds). They don’t age well, nor are they that good after being frozen and thawed. So consider buying English muffins instead: they’re the right size for hamburgers and are tasty at other times, toasted with peanut butter, jam, or just butter on them.

What happens to the many balloons used to decorate the Shawnee High (or any) prom? The teachers and their escorts end up popping them during clean up. What a waste, my teacher friend and I thought. So we took a few to our homes. Unexpectedly, some have lasted! As proof, I offer an undoctored photo of balloons from May of 2021. Three of the few things I treasure from that year. Why not encourage your juniors and seniors to grab some balloons on the way out the door? We need these festive reminders.

Like me, you’ve probably been a bit frustrated trying to reach an actual person in the News-Star circulation department (wherever it is). So for readers who have waded through all these hints, here is your reward: an email address that may bring you better results: customercare@news-star.com.

I know you stay up nights worrying that your digital diary or journal will be lost to a change in your computer’s operating system or lost to future generations because it’s a bore to read. Take a hint from a professional writer, one of those who has distinguished herself as a novelist and is now concerned that her mundane journals might not be published by some academic press once she has passed. Sheila Heti used a search or word location feature to prospect through over ten years of journals, to gather and group all the sentences that begin the same way or have the same featured word. It makes interesting reading.

Try this and once your children or grandchildren get past the notion that you had dementia for most of your life, one of them might get the collage journal published as a post-post-modern fiction! I’ve read so many novels that featured uninteresting daily routines; Heti’s gathering of repetitious sentences from different years was more engaging.

Your next computer project? Maybe I’ll dredge up sentences from the last ten years of my Christmas letters. On second thought, I may find that I’ve been saying the same thing year after year.