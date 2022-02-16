Hay Bales: Seeded Bermudagrass for Pasture

Mike Trammell - Pottawatomie County Ag Educator & Multi- County Agronomist

In recent years, there has been more and more interest in planting bermudagrass using seed rather than sprigs. Let’s face it, planting sprigs can be difficult at best. First you have to decide the best time to plant them, then you have to prepare the ground, then you have to find the kind of sprigs you want, then arrange to have them dug and delivered. On top of all that, you still have to find a sprigger to use or hire to have someone with a sprigger plant them for you. Of course, we can’t forget to answer the following questions as well, how deep, how many bushels of sprigs per acre, how much fertilizer should I use, and what is all this going to cost me? It’s no wonder that planting bermudagrass by seed looks so inviting. Just work the ground and throw the seed out and wait for it to come up. It seems so simple, but there are some things you should consider before deciding to use a seeded bermudagrass variety over a sprigged type.

Several different seeded varieties have been tested in Oklahoma and are available to local producers for purchase. These are Wrangler, Guymon, Cheyenne II, Mohawk, Riata, Tierra Verde, common and giant bermudagrass. There are also many blends on the market that utilize two or more of these varieties to make up a brand name. All of these seeded types have their place and in certain situations, utilizing a blend can help assist in stand establishment. For example, the variety ‘Giant’ has the ability to come up and cover the ground in the first year, allowing for quick production when other types generally need a full year to get established. However, the variety ‘Giant’ does have a problem in that it tends to go out of production rather quickly making it necessary to add a longer lived, more cold tolerant variety to the blend in order to keep the stand persistent. Common bermudagrass seed is cheap and is sometimes added in blends to reduce the cost of planting one of the higher productive, more cold tolerant varieties, while still keeping the seeding rate up and the stand count high. The reasoning behind this is that the common bermudagrass will succumb to cold weather over time and the cold hardiness variety or varieties will fill in where the common goes dies out. Blending is also a way for seed companies to stretch the pounds of seed available for sale since most of the seeded bermudagrass varieties do not produce enough seed to meet consumer demand every year. Blending works well, but a producer should check in to what varieties make up the blend and be sure they are getting the kind of bermudagrass seed that best fits their target planting environment.

Another consideration when sowing seeded bermudagrass varieties is establishment. Seeded bermudagrass plants are very tiny soon after germination and are much weaker than sprigs. Competition from weedy grasses will severely limit the survival rate of the seedlings. Producers need to select fields for sowing seeded types that have histories of low concentrations of weedy grasses so that the seedlings have a chance to establish in the first few months without competition. Broadleaf weeds can be treated with a low dose rate of herbicide once the bermudagrass plants have had a chance to come up and are established. An application of 2,4-D to soon after the seedlings have just come up can cause injury, producers should wait until seedlings have set a good root system and are matured enough to withstand the effects of the herbicide.

Another very important consideration is yield potential. Although many of the new seeded varieties have better yield potential than the older types, they still have not reached the potential production levels of some of the better spigger types on the market today. Under high fertility, vegetative (sprigged) types normally out produce the seeded types on good soils. However, when we compare the two types under soil lower fertility, the differences in yield become narrower between the two types, making seeded varieties a more attractive option where we are not trying to push yield to the upper limits of production.

Establishing a bermudagrass pasture or hay meadow is possible by utilizing seeded bermudagrass types. It can also be less of a management headache and cheaper, but there are tradeoffs. Chances of stand loss due to weeds and weather are normally greater with seeded types than with sprigs. Potential yield of seeded varieties verses sprigged types are normally lower using high fertility production practices. Also, when deciding between a seeded variety versus a sprigged type, managers will need to weigh the advantages and disadvantages before committing to a seeded over a sprigged variety of bermudagrass.

