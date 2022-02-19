Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Count your wheels

Becky Emerson Carlberg

I have so far lost several afternoons and evenings watching Olympic competitions. Long distance events are interspersed with speed skating and bobsledding. Several athletes had been in quarantine, which affected their training, but they fearlessly rose to the occasion.

Whether it was marathon skiers who chugged cross country over snow trying to outdistance each other, snowboarders who launched themselves from jumps high in the sky while spinning in the stratosphere, or others on sleds hurtling feet or head first down steep icy runs, it was all amazing.

Then came men’s figure skating. Even though the competition was broadcast past midnight early Thursday morning, my TIVO recorded the event and I watched them all Thursday afternoon.

Breathtaking. Every skater twirled, jumped and spun through their programs. At one time, three Japanese ice skaters were ranked 1,2, and 3. When the Canadian took to the ice, he had no flashy rhinestones and glitter as did other competitors. He wore a sensible black and red flannel shirt. The other skater with no bling was US skater Nathan Chen. His dyed shirt was a mixture of bright reds, oranges and dark purples with white stars highlighting the shoulder and front.

For artistic presentation, US Jason Brown put on a stunning yet graceful performance despite no quadruple jumps. Nathan Chen, among other aerial feats, did perform four quadruple jumps. The quad must have at least four revolutions in the air before skates touch the ice again. Nathan’s skating was nearly flawless. No wonder he won the gold medal in men’s figure skating.

Feast or famine. At the beginning of the Olympics, Beijing had used artificial snow. By the end of the first week, nature had covered the area with heavy snow which complicated the downhill skiing competitions. Our weather here has also been a bit complicated. Bouncing between warm and cold, we head toward spring. Daylight increases each day. Birds polish up their song repertoire as they prepare to welcome the new season still weeks away.

Meanwhile, back in the greenhouses the plants wait impatiently for spring. The self-seeded tomato plant decided to heck with it and began blooming. Small tomatoes are now maturing into sizes that form slices that fit nicely on hamburger buns. Not yet sure of the type, but the fruit is delicious.

This past winter my van has been the object of intense interest by the local rodent population. We thought she was finally out of the woods. Ran like a charm. Just to make sure all cylinders were firing, Baby made several trips on the Interstate last week, to and from Rose State College. At seventy mph. She loved it.

Friday Baby was on her way to the Japanese Peace Garden (JPG) to do the annual mowing of the native gardens. In late winter, much of the dead vegetation is sheared, which reduces fire danger and opens the way for new growth. The majority of plants are perennials that return year after year. Mowing must be done carefully as some prairie plants have vulnerable above ground stems and leaves that must not be cut. It has taken some of the perennials years to become established in the challenging JPG. They bring natural beauty to a stark, exposed landscape.

The van began to pull to the right. Flat tire? Stopped to check. No, tires were fine. When Baby started to move again, she gave a loud growling sound. Just as she entered the store parking area, the brakes went out. She slowly coasted to a stop in the parking lot. Out on the road laid her front right wheel. It had fallen off!

Two different people offered help, but she was in need of a tow-truck. The wheel bearing had failed. After all the high-speed trips, the wheel came off in Shawnee when she was going all of 5 mph. What could have happened at 70 mph?

The van is now resting comfortably in the garage with three feet on the ground and one propped up on a jack. Before Baby’s surprise wheel ejection, she had been to the feed store. Sacks of bird seed were still piled in back. Can’t blame the mice on this one, unless they have developed a taste for ball bearings. Possible.

The lawnmower went down to the JPG in the car after more seed was picked up. Mowing was dusty work. I am anxious to see how the milkweed and other plants survived the strange very dry winter.

This spring, create your own native plant garden. Large or small. The natives require less water, no fertilizer, no pesticides, and infrequent mowing. Native plants are healthier and stronger. Many have extensive, deep root systems to help survive periods of adversity (drought or floods). The stems and leaves filter and slow the Oklahoma winds. Want to improve air quality or pollution? Native plants to the rescue. According to an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) study, the cost of maintaining a wetland or native garden over 20 years is $3,000 per acre compared to $20,000 for non-native turf grasses. You who are slaves to your lawns might like this.

Native plants add texture, color, varying heights and bloom at different times. Our central Oklahoma pollinators have adapted to the native vegetation that grows here. Native bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects need high protein pollen and high energy nectar. Our native and migratory birds need insects, invertebrates and high energy seeds. Next week, native plants and sources.

When Valentine’s Day arrived, flowers and a small cake appeared on the table while I was gone. I needed to find a Valentine’s gift. Picked up keys. Off to the store. No van in the driveway. Forgot Baby’s on holiday. Idea. Cut 2 slices of organic bread into heart shapes, add a few ingredients, put the special sandwich in a heart-shaped tin and offered my token of love at lunch.

Not everyone gets a customized tuna sandwich for Valentine’s Day!