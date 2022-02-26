Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Save your seeds

Becky Emerson Carlberg

Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company is in Mansfield, Missouri. Laura Ingalls of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ fame’s last home was Rocky Ridge Farm in Mansfield. She wrote all her “Little House” books there. So enamored were the locals with Laura, they preserved the Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home and Museum. Never mind Laura was born (1867) in Pepin, Wisconsin and her family lived near Independence KS for five years, two years in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, and one year in Burr Oak Iowa before returning to Walnut Grove for another three years. From there the Ingalls family moved to DeSmet, South Dakota where they stayed put.

In 1885, Laura, then a teacher, married Almanzo Wilder. Daughter Rose was born in 1886. Then followed disasters. The barn burned, they contracted diphtheria, Almanzo had a stroke, their infant son died, the house burned to the ground and the crops failed. They packed up and took off for Florida, but soon went back home to South Dakota. After saving $100, in 1894 the Wilder family moved to Missouri, enticed by Missouri advertisements that the state was “The Land of the Big Red Apples.”

In 1906, Missouri led the nation in the number of apple trees: 25 million trees. Over half their orchards were apple orchards. Today, Missouri ranks 20th in commercial apple production. The Missouri Apple website proclaims the rich soils, warm days and cool nights in August and September make the “Show-Me” state ideal for apple production. Located in zones 5 and 6, cold winters support the growth of over 23 varieties of apples. The “Big Three” Missouri apples: the tart, juicy Jonathan (in Missouri for over 150 years), the Red Delicious and the Golden Delicious.

The Jonathan apple was found in the orchard of an early Dutch settler in Ulster County, New York around 1800. This may have been an open-pollinated seedling of a Esopus Spitzenberg apple growing in the area since the 1700’s. The Spitzenberg apple was a favorite of Thomas Jefferson. He had planted several of these apple trees at Monticello.

Nope, apples are not North American. Their ancestors lived in Kazakhstan in central Asia. By the 1500’s, apple seeds were traveling throughout Europe and eventually made it to North America.

Jonathan’s pose a problem since the trees are very susceptible to apple scab fungus (Venturia inequalis), fireblight bacteria (Erwinia amylovera), cedar apple rust fungus (Gymnosporangium juniperi-virginianae) and powdery mildew fungus (Podosphaera leuchotrica), fungi that specifically target apple trees.

Honeybees, mason bees and bumblebees are the main pollinators of apple trees. With a highly susceptible species such as the Jonathan apple, IPM (Integrated Plant Management) practices reduce the level of chemical controls used in disease management.

Nine apple picking farms and fruit stands are located near Mansfield, MO. The top things to do in Mansfield, after checking out the apples, are visit the Laura Ingalls home and tour Bakersville Pioneer Village and Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company.

Bakersville Village (founded in 2007) is on the original homestead of the Rippee family who took advantage of the Homestead Act of 1862. The Rippees moved to Mansfield, raised plants and animals, were skilled in crafts, traded with the Osage tribe and cared for Civil War soldiers in their log cabin. Rippees were still in Mansfield in 1932. Three Rippee cousins robbed a bank, but in another town. Two served time, but one escaped and was never seen again.

The Baker Pioneer Village is actually headquarters for the Baker Creek Seeds catalogue. Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company was started in 1998 by Jere Gettle as a hobby. The firm took off and now offers a large selection of 19th century heirloom seeds from Europe and Asia. The catalog features over 1,000 heirloom varieties. All seeds sold can be shared, traded or saved. With greenhouses, trial gardens, the village and seed store, the Baker Creek Complex has something for everyone. Baker Creek also operates a seed store in Petaluma, CA. The seed company started hosting festivals in 2000 at their Missouri site. The spring festival and monthly festivals are now held each growing season. https://www.rareseeds.com/about

The Sustainable Seed Company and Garden Center is in Utah, since 1974, they have sold non-GMO seeds. Along with over 1,800 heirloom and organic vegetable, herb, flower and grain seeds, they sell growing kits, mushrooms, supplies and an array of new products. “Good food comes from good seed”. Their website is https://www.trueleafmarket.com/.

If you would rather skip the growing process and buy ready-to-eat organic seeds, go to Bluebird Grain Farms in Winthrop, WA. This is a family organic grain farm specializing in growing, storing and milling ancient grains, fresh-milled flour and mixes. Emmer, Einkorn products, Pasayten hard white wheat berries, Methow hard red wheat berries, Dark northern rye berries, Sonora soft white wheat berries and even sourdough starter. https://bluebirdgrainfarms.com/

Into Oklahoma native seeds and native plants? All these have on-line websites. Oklahoma Native Nursery, south of OKC in Tuttle. Native Roots Nursery OKC. Prairiewind Nursery, Cleveland CO, OK. Wild Things Nursery, Seminole. Grogg’s Green Barn in Tulsa. Bustani Nursery near Stillwater. Grasslander at Hennessey OK (wild prairie seed mixes and native prairie seeds). Johnston Seed Company at Enid OK (Native grasses and wildflowers). Lorenz’s O.K. Seeds, Okeene OK.

Check the Meadow Project, a data base of native plant nurseries to search for your state of interest: https://themeadowproject.com/resources/find-native-plants/#state

Olympics are over. Time to disassemble my Olympic headquarters in front of the TV. There’s a brutal honesty in sports. You either win or don’t win. All our Olympians did their very best. How refreshing to see their gracious acceptance whether they won a medal or not. Truly outstanding representatives and ambassadors of our United States.

Becky Emerson Carlberg, graduate of Oklahoma State (Plant Pathology) is a teacher, artist, writer as well as certified Oklahoma Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. Contact her at Becscience@att.net.