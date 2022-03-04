Column: Word Games

Bill Hagen

“I have in my hands the names of….” “I have in my hands 54 titles that….”

We’re back in a domestic Cold War, Friends. No longer looking for Commies in government, now we’re looking for words in certain books. Republican politicians trying to convince us they have found the sources of Evil, of our discontent—words on the pages of books! Next thing you know we’ll be saying those words, doing what those words say! Monkey read, Monkey do!

Help me, Friends! I can’t give up my murder mysteries and it’s no telling where they are leading me!

The Letts’ Files

If you just can’t stand the sight, much less the sound, of profane language, don’t go see Shawnee Little Theatre’s “August: Osage County.”. It’s set in Oklahoma, uses language you can hear anywhere, if you have ears, and it’s a darn (there, I said it) good play and a darn good production to boot. Sort of like O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” except it’s funnier.

Reminds me of when novelist Billie Letts was asked whether she put family stories in Where the Heart Is and Honk and Holler Opening Soon; she said that her son, Tracy, was doing that. And, boy, did he in “August…”

Reminds me too of Billie Letts’ memory of the 5th grade. She was staying in her grandmother’s house since her parents made her life unbearable in their house (see the play). Her teacher told the class to do a book report. Billie looked around her grandmother’s house; being of a devout persuasion, her grandmother had only the Good Book and one novel with what seemed to be an uplifting title. So Billie Letts wrote a book report on Erskine Caldwell’s God’s Little Acre. She thought it was pretty good. For those of you too young and innocent to remember, Caldwell was the author of Tobacco Road and other novels about low lifes in the Deep South, denounced from many a pulpit. Letts’ teacher was mighty upset with her, but, being a contrary child, Billie took away another lesson. If a fiction writer could upset her 5th grade teacher that much, maybe she’d give it a try. Writing, that is. And so she did.

That leads to another Letts’ story: Billie Letts’ Where the Heart Is had come out, slated to become a movie, and I was tired of teaching To Kill a Mockingbird year after year, much as I loved it. Heart, you’ll remember, features a pregnant teenager, abandoned by her boy friend, who survives by living in a Wal-Mart until she is taken to heart by the good folks of a small Oklahoma town. It’s a very upbeat story, well told. So I assigned it to my freshman class.

Got a note asking me to stop by the president’s office. I’ll not name him, except to say this was several presidents ago. He had a copy of the book, with a bunch of little colored book marks sticking out. Turns out the father of a student had picked up the book and got excited by certain words in one chapter—mainly from the bad boy friend. He proceeded to highlight and bookmark every page with those words. He sent the book to the president with the hope of getting me to promise to never assign such a book again, or worse. (Neither his daughter nor any student complained to me or my dean about the book.)

There was no need to look at the pages, word by word. I knew what the words were and the president figured showing me the colorful bookmarks would be enough. I argued for the considerable moral and literary merits of the novel and he didn’t disagree, not having read it.

He wanted me to promise I would not use the book again. I didn’t promise. We parted amicably, each understanding the other’s position. (The complaining father was a significant donor, I was led to understand.). I wasn’t threatened, but I was happy I had tenure. And the students’ essays revealed that they appreciated what the novel was really about—peoples’ lives and the choices they make.

A Modest Wordle Proposal

I just know that many of you are Wordle fans, perhaps worried about whether the NY Times will start charging for our daily fix. Our other stress point is the discovery that we don’t generally think or write in five-letter words, the kind that solve Wordle puzzles. I don’t know about you, but once I am in the second or third row, four-letter words crowd my mind, so much so that I find myself trying to add a letter to the beginning to make them acceptable.

You would think that immersing ourselves in word environments would get our brains working, reading books or listening to a speech. But, no, writers and speakers don’t embed that many Wordle words in their pages.

So, a very modest proposal.

Could you public speakers and preachers please sprinkle more 5-letter words in your speeches and sermons? Instead of “feel,” for instance, how about “emote”? Instead of reject or disdain, how about “abhor”? In the printed versions of your speeches, why not boldface all five-letter words?

Thus would Wordle fans receive mental sustenance and sail into the daily puzzle with a boost in vocabulary. An increased appreciation for the value of your message would surely follow.

It might be good to label your sermons and speeches as “Wordle Worthy.” Even better, the most important passages could be announced as “Wordle Moments,” thus alerting listeners to pay special attention to them.

Now, for those of you who are fanatic enough to have read this far, here is a bonus. I know that you hanker for another game (and another) after you’ve solved each day’s puzzle. Did you realize that there is an archive? Oh, yes: 253 deliciously blank Wordles! Here is the website address. You’ll want to bookmark this: https://www.devangthakkar.com/wordle_archive

Leave the papers on your desk, Nate! The dirty plates will have to wait! Tonight we’re going to cerebrate!

Bill Hagen is a retired OBU professor. He lives in Shawnee with his cat. Contact him at billha47@hotmail.com.