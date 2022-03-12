Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Go for the Green

Becky Emerson Carlberg

Several Master Gardeners were slaving away in the Pottawatomie County Extension gardens last Saturday, digging up border plants like gophers. A gigantic oak leaf hydrangea was lifted from the ground, roots and all, and split apart. Sections of the robust hydrangea will be available at this year’s May plant sale.

At the same time, this Master Gardener was at Lake Arcadia giving the introduction for the first workshop of the Oklahoma Master Naturalists (OMN). Also sponsored by the Oklahoma State University Extension program, OMN follows a similar protocol as the Master Gardeners, but hosts five workshops that focus not only on ecology of natural resources, but forests and plants, urban nature, aquatic world and prairie.

Our next workshop, Forestry Ecology, will be in the Ag Building at OK State with an afternoon field trip to Rigdon-Afanasiev Memorial Arboretum, tucked behind the OSU Ag Research Unit. The arboretum shelters a diverse mature collection of trees and shrubs.

Rigdon and Afanasiev were pioneers in OSU Forestry education. Michel Afanasiev (1899-1962) fled Russia in 1917 and eventually earned his doctorate from Cornell University in 1937. That year he was hired by the horticulture department at Oklahoma A&M College (now OSU). His “Propagation of Trees and Shrubs by Seed” was published in 1942. Forestry professor Harry Rigdon (1892-1959) was quite prolific, issuing a series of technical reports among them: “Eradication of Trees and Shrubs,” “4-H Forestry manual,” “Trees for Prosperity and Posterity,” “Windbreaks and their Relation to Agriculture,” and “Fence Post Production on Oklahoma Farms.”

The workshops that follow Forestry will all be at Lake Arcadia. The lake’s earth dam was constructed in 1980. Since then, Lake Arcadia has become the source of water for Edmond. The lake can be fished year-round, is used for recreational activities, provides habitats for wildlife and boasts a ¾ mile walking trail lined with descriptive fauna and flora metal signs. The Arcadia Conservation Education Area (ACEA), managed by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, is unique in that it offers schools and the public outdoor educational opportunities. The 7,000 square foot training center was constructed in 2010.

The center is our classroom for four workshops. Large windows around the huge education room allow an over 180-degree panoramic view of Lake Arcadia. From inside the building one can look at the lake, the landscape dotted with bluebird houses, wildlife viewing platforms perched on tall stilts, birds, and the occasional animal traveling through trees or grasses. Inside, the walls hold mounted preserved heads or bodies of birds and mammals. Cushy furniture is tucked into one corner. An alligator skeleton, attached to a board, is propped up near the preserved alligator on the floor. If you want your own alligator, the head seems most popular. Several on-line sites offer pristinely preserved alligator heads from $25 to $50.

The room was big, beautiful…. and bare. Nothing was set up. This was a new adventure. We went on a hunt through several rooms. The tables and chairs were here, the podium, extension cord and projector/table were there. Called our point of contact who talked us through the set up and where to position the projector table. So, that’s why there was a rectangle marked with orange tape on the floor. Enlisting the help of the trainees as they arrived, the room was soon ready for business. The trestle tables with chairs faced the tall table which held both the projector and our laptop. The screen was on the wall directly behind. Our central command center was assembled!

All went well until we packed up at the end of the day. I walked into the ladies’ restroom to hear Niagara Falls. One of the toilets was refusing to shut off. Try as we might, nothing would slow the flow of water exiting the bowl. A call to the person in charge assured us someone would soon be out there to deal with the problem. We secured the building and left as the flushing toilet continued to roar. I had visions of either Lake Arcadia going dry, leaving fish flopping all over the muddy bottom, or this amazing structure floating off its foundations and sliding into the lake. It had been a great, but long, day and my imagination was going into overtime!

You already know about the disgusting time change March 13, the morning after this article is published. Enough said. The best day of this upcoming week is March 17. Go for the green: Green shamrocks, beans, peas, avocados, lime sherbet, beer, shirts, pants, hair barrettes, whatever works. Go for the Celtic music: Enya, Clannad, The Chieftains, The Bothy Band, Celtic Women or even U2! Go for the food: Irish soda bread, Colcannon (mashed potatoes with cabbage and onions), and corned beef and cabbage. Both the potato and corned beef have complicated Irish histories.

Cows were a symbol of wealth in ancient Ireland and considered sacred. Milk was used, but the animals were only killed if they couldn’t produce milk or were too old to work. That changed after the beef-eating British conquered Ireland and began colonization in 1536. The Irish lands were confiscated and the Irish were put under a feudal-like plantation system operated by the English. The Irish couldn’t afford beef or the beef preserved with kernels of salt — corned beef.

In 1589, just years later, American Sir Walter Raleigh introduced the South American potato. Its popularity grew in Ireland as the spud was cheap and easy to grow. It became Ireland’s main food source until the pathogenic fungi Phytopthora infestans, probably from central Mexico, devastated the crops in 1845, which led to the Irish Potato Famine.

My grandmother would not serve corned beef. My mother, though, liked it from the can. I have a corned beef brisket in the fridge and must admit, corned beef cooked with spices, carrots and potatoes is amazing, especially when accompanied by soda bread and butter.

La Fheile Padraig sona duit! (Happy St. Patrick’s Day to You!)

Becky Emerson Carlberg, graduate of Oklahoma State (Plant Pathology) is a teacher, artist, writer as well as certified Oklahoma Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. Contact her at Becscience@att.net.