Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Hello Spring

Becky Emerson Carlberg

Spring has arrived. As we bounce along to the end of March, the grasses are greening, fresh young leaves are appearing, birds sing love is in the air and the peach trees are blooming. The annual worry about my nascent peach crop begins. Frost, hail, strong winds, birds, racoons?

Before the trees exploded into a palette of soft greens, the time had come to reassess the paths looping through five acres. Some areas had narrowed down to a single deer lane. Broken tree tops and branches obscured other places. Two dead pine trees created unique challenges. If the front pine tree lost the battle in a strong storm, it could come crashing down onto the roof. The pine in back would take out the chimney. Then there was the American holly (Ilex opaca), the pride and joy of the front porch which attracted multitudes of bees and pollinators each spring and produced handfuls of red berries in the autumn for overwintering birds (robins, mockingbirds, eastern bluebirds). The thirty-year old plant, with a trunk nine inches in diameter, was nearly fourteen feet tall. February of 2021 left its mark, not only on my bluebird population which dropped to zero, but on several established plants. Among them was my holly.

I left it alone last year, hoping for a resurrection. Only the bottom-most branch had green leaves. All tiny leafy stems that attempted to emerge from the trunk perished this winter. The holly’s slender offspring next to the porch was better protected. Not an ideal place, but it is alive. The front of the porch now looks like a plant graveyard, with decomposing trunks of holly and junipers.

The decision was made to drive the bucket truck into the woods and top both the pine trees, since I wanted to the trunks to become snags. A snag is a dead tree standing in a forest. Primary cavity nesters, such as nuthatches and woodpeckers, carve out holes for their homes. Secondary cavity nesters (Eastern Bluebird and Carolina chickadee) will move in if the holes have been abandoned. Not just birds but mammals and lizards utilize snags. When the snag eventually falls to the ground, it is called (surprise) a log! and a whole new ecosystem develops. Skinks, toads, fungi, worms and even firefly larvae dig right in or use it for shelter.

Which is great since half of the Box Elder (Acer negundo), a fragile fast growing but short-lived maple, died and one trunk is laying on the ground next to the back pine. The sepia colored ear-like “Jelly fungi” (in the order Auriculariales) springs to life whenever it rains in warm months. This saprobe excels at eating dead wood. The truck drove around the Box Elder and was able to snuggle close to the pine tree. The man high in the bucket shortened the 60-foot-tall pine down to 30 feet in quick order. The front pine tree, much easier to access, was reduced the same way.

I have to thank my neighborhood for contributing to the flora of the Wildscape. The neighbors to the west had a front yard full of mature slash pines (Pinus elliottii). In a twist of fate, the May 19th 2013 ‘Tornado Bob’ ripped the trees from the ground and sent them like missiles through their house. No one was injured, but the house was mortally wounded. Two slash pines remain at their house.

Meanwhile, our land next door has turned into a dandy nursery. Dozens of their very viable offspring have volunteered everywhere. To assist with the takeover, Japanese honeysuckles (Lonicera japonica) and Japanese honeysuckle bushes (Lonicera maackii) have also invaded. The sturdy honeysuckle bushes probably originated in Shawnee where they were initially planted around houses eons ago. The plants were brought in as ornamentals and for erosion control in the 1700s. The seeds, thoughtfully wrapped in fertilizer, have been planted by birds. Each year the bush honeysuckles become larger, crowding out other plants. Then there is the creeping Japanese honeysuckle, a wicked plant that colonizes areas using tree strangling, foot tripping vines. Forget the lovely fragrant creamy white colored blossoms with sweet green ends my mother loved to bite off and enjoy. This honeysuckle operates like kudzu on my property. Would you believe this treacherous woodland plant was brought to Long Island, NY in 1806 as an ornamental?

Native honeysuckle also lives among our Wildscape. Lonicera sempervirens may not have the enticing fragrance or demanding appearance, but the long red tubular blossoms spring through summer attract hummingbirds and sphinx moths.

The slash pines have created their own forest in the back forty. Below the trees lies a thick blanket of pine straw. Little else survives in the brown needles. Paths form dark tunnels in the pine woods. One could say it is either dark and foreboding, or restful and quiet. The land was terraced decades before we arrived to grow cotton. The water drains into a spring-fed pond just bordering our property. When walking the paths, you can’t help but notice the similarity to riding a molasses-slow roller-coaster up and down and all around. Regardless, the wildlife thinks it works.

After the Oklahoma Master Naturalist Forestry Workshop in Stillwater, our field trip was at the Rigdon-Afanasiev Memorial Arboretum. This woodland was planted years ago and has been well-managed, but some trees are now in decline or have died. The needles of the shortleaf pines along the road look less than robust. One tree has perished. Dr. McKinley thinks the winter of February 2021 froze the roots near the soil surface of the struggling pines. The abundance of cones indicates the trees are under huge stress. Bye guys.

Hi cherry blossoms. Keep track of spring in Washington DC by watching Bloom Cam at https://www.earthcam.com/usa/dc/cherryblossoms/?cam=cherryblossoms2. The cherry trees are nearing peak bloom. They have reached the puffy white stage, the last stage before the cherry blossoms hit peak bloom.

Hello spring!