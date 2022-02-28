Everyday Home Blog: America Saves Week

By: Sonya McDaniel, Extension Educator, FCS/CED OSU Extension Center

America Saves Week, is a time-honored event; a national opportunity for organizations to work together within their communities to transform the lives of millions of Americans by encouraging them to save successfully. The America Saves pledge is the framework that allows savers to set a goal and make a plan to achieve better financial stability.

Here are some of the key messages and highlights from the 2022 America Saves Campaign:

Save Automatically – “savings is a habit, not a destination”! Having a savings goal is important, however having a savings habit is to be celebrated. The easiest way to make savings a habit is by setting up automatic systems with your bank for funds to be directed into your savings account.

Save for the unexpected – phrases like “emergency funds” or “rainy day funds” are common but lead people to believe they are only saving for something bad. Make a shift to the positive and start saving for opportunities. Savings is cyclical. While you are saving, you are spending. Setting up a habit of saving will help relieve any quilt when you spend.

Save for retirement – with so many things competing for our funds in the present, it seems impossible to save for the future. Talk to your employer about retirement plan options and start making contributions (even small amounts will grow), if your employer doesn’t have options then speak to your financial institution or private investment firms. A quick discussion can help determine the right plan for you.

Reduce your debt – by reducing debt you not only have more income to use elsewhere, but you increase your Credit Score. This helps you pay less interest and fees on future purchases and large ticket items (like a car or home).

Saving as a Family – true economic stability comes when young people are equipped with the resources, knowledge, and skills for good money management. Most experience and knowledge come from family interactions. Have conversations about positive spending and saving habits from an early age.

The 2022, America Saves week was February 21-25 but the tips apply all year round! Take advantage of some of the great financial institutions in our community to help you and your family save for those opportunities coming your way in 2022.

Source: www.americasavesweek.org