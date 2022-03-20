Everyday Home Blog: Why am I so tired?

By Sonya McDaniel, Extension Educator, FCS/CED OSU Extension Center

Your sleep habits can have a lasting effect on your overall health. Simply tweaking a few of your tech device habits can help upgrade your sleep hygiene for a better night’s rest. According to the CDC, one in three US adults get less than the recommended amount of sleep!

Do you know how much sleep you are getting most nights? According to the experts, you need seven hours or more every night. This amount of quality sleep helps your health and wellbeing.

From a productivity perspective, missing out on your zzz’s is not good. A lot of people forego sleep in the name of productivity. But in fact, our productivity is reduced substantially when we’re sleep deprived.

Not getting enough sleep can impair your abilities like being drunk! People wouldn’t go to work or drive after drinking; however, we often drive and work while being over tired. Effecting our reaction time and ability to concentrate.

Bad sleep habits can increase your calorie intake and may impact your risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Healthy sleep habits can lower psychological strain, give you better self-control, and replenish self-regulatory energy. Even sleepy adults get cranky and need a nap!

Tech Tweaks to Improve Your Sleep Hygiene

To keep it simple, we’re going to focus on how you can tweak your tech habits to get better sleep.

Quick questions:

Have you fallen asleep with your phone in your hand? Yes/No

Do you reach for your phone the moment you wake up? Yes/No

Do you check work email outside of work hours? Yes/No

Have you woken up to check a notification? Yes/No

Answering “yes” to any of these questions means you could benefit from some tech tweaks.

Here are some tiny tweaks you can try:

Move it.

Charge your device overnight somewhere other than next to your bed. Keep it farther away, or better yet, in another room. You’ll survive the separation, we promise!

Dim it.

Staring into the bright light of your phone may mess with your Circadian rhythm and your melatonin production. Using a red filter app may help reduce your exposure.

Set it.

Set an alarm to go to bed. Alarms don’t have to be just for waking up. Use one to remind you that it’s time to wrap it up for the night.

Lock it.

Is the temptation just too strong to keep scrolling through cat videos? Use an app blocking app that makes it impossible for you to fall into the bleary-eyed scroll trap after a certain hour.

Block it.

Do you check notifications when your phone buzzes at night? Use the “do not disturb” function to block all notifications during sleep hours.

Pick a tweak and do it now so you can get your 7-9 hours tonight to help your physical and mental health.

Source: American Heart Association – www.heart.org