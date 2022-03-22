Hay Bales: Should I fertilize my Bermudagrass or not?

Mike Trammell / Pottawatomie County Ag Educator & Multi- County Agronomist

Let’s face it, fertilizer prices have gone through the roof! Fifty pounds of actual nitrogen (N) which is equal to 109 lbs./ac. of urea 46-0-0 would cost $51 per acre if urea was $925/ton. If your pastures need phosphorus (P) or potassium (K) the cost could rise even more. It makes a beef producer think twice about whether to apply fertilizer or not. This leads us to think about our choices for the coming production year. So, what are our choices?

1) Overstock and let animal performance suffer.

2) Overstock and supplement heavily with purchased feed (i.e., hay or grains).

3) Adjust your stocking rate to the natural production.

4) Fertilize your forage base to fit production potential and intended stocking rate.

Overstocking and letting animal performance suffer is not really an option, at least not a good one. Overstocking and making up for the lack of fertilization with purchased hay or grains does not seem to be an option either, especially if hay prices reach the $50 per bale price or more. Our two best options seem to be either adjust our stocking rate to the natural production capability of the land or fertilizing our forage base to provide the needed production for the stocking rates we intend to run.

If we look at a 200-acre bermudagrass pasture, with average production potential or without fertilization, it will normally supply us with about 2,000 lb./ac of forage for the year or 1 ton/acre for the growing season. Fertilizing with 50 lb/ac of actual N (109 lbs. urea) will give us an extra ton per acre of production. If we do a forage budget for the cow side of the equation, at a consumption rate of 30 lbs. of forage per cow per day, at 70% utilization, each cow will need 43 lbs. of forage allotted to her per day.

So, for 200-acres of bermudagrass, 1 cow at 43/day x 365 = 15,695 pounds of hay or forage needed for the year.

The following are some options for 200-acre bermudagrass pasture example:

1) No Fertilizer or natural production: 200 tons = 400,000 lbs. / 15,695 = 25 cows or 8 acres/cow

2) 100 acres fertilized with 50 lbs. N/ac. (109 lbs. urea) and 100 acres no fertilizer: 300 tons = 600,000 lbs. / 15,695 = 38 cows or 5 acres/cow.

3) 200 acres fertilized with 50 lbs. N (109 lbs. urea/ac) or 100 lb. N on 100 acre (218 lbs. urea): 400 tons = 800,000 lbs. / 15,695 = 51 cows or 4 acres/cow.

These numbers include the forage in the form of hay needed to feed November thru March.

It all comes down to proper stocking rate! If you are going to stock cows at less than 8 acres per cow you will have to fertilize, or you are going to have to purchase hay. You can determine how much hay you will need or how many acres you will need to fertilize by running a forage budget on your pastures at the stocking rate you intend to run. You can get a copy of Fact sheets F-2584 and PSS-2871 at your local county extension office. Don’t wait until August when your forage supply runs out and you are faced with selling off part of the herd or buying expensive hay. A forage budget will allow you to make informed decisions now that will keep you in forage for the whole year. Whether you intend on stocking at natural production levels without fertilization or you decide to pay for fertilization of your pastures, a forage budget will allow you to determine what will be best for your operation in the long run. From the forage viewpoint, this will get you through the forage year. From a business standpoint, this information should be used to develop an enterprise budget to determine which approach will be more profitable for your operation in the long run.

If you have questions concerning this topic or related topics, please contact the OSU Extension Center at 273-7683, stop by the office, or visit our website: http://countyext.okstate.edu/pottawatomie/