Worthley 50th anniversary

The Shawnee News-Star

Susan and Billy Worthley celebrate 50 years of marriage this weekend.

Susan Searle and Billy Worthley were united in marriage May 10, 1970, by Reverent McBrian. The bride and groom were accompanied by the groom’s brother, Jackie Worthley, the best man, and Leon Snelson, a groomsman. Ruby Worthley escorted the bride as her maid of honor, while Janise Snelson followed as the bridesmaid.

Three months later, Billy Worthley was drafted in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Sill, Fort Leonard Wood, and lastly in Germany for two years. After his return, they resided in Marlow before moving to Wichita Falls, Texas, where Jeff Worthley was born in January of 1973, and Jason Worthley entered the family in March of 1976. The 1979 Red River Valley, F4 tornado destroyed their home, so they moved to Shawnee, where Susan worked in the school cafeteria from 1980 until 2015 where she retired as the cafeteria manager at the Shawnee Middle School. Billy found employment at Wolverine Copper Tubing from 1979 until his retirement in 2018. They have seven grandchildren: Jeffrey, Brayden, Leora and Jase Worthley, and Draven, Gage, and Trinity Mills.

They are active member of the Shawnee Nazarene Church. They enjoy traveling, crafts, fishing, watching television and playing with and enjoying their grandchildren.

Due to society restrictions, the couple will celebrate this major accomplishment on July 11, 2020, at Shawnee Nazarene Church from 1 to 4 p.m. All friends and family are welcome to join in the celebration.