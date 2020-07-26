Warren 50th anniversary

The Shawnee News-Star

Stephen Clark Warren and Sharon Kaye (Miles) Warren celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

On a very warm Aug. 1, 1970, Stephen Clark Warren married Sharon “Kaye” (Miles) Warren at Calvary Baptist Church on Farrell Street in Shawnee. The minister was Whitley Garrett.

The Warrens have twins, son Jason Warren and daughter Kasey Warren, and four grandchildren; Jordan Brenneman, Maddie Lusk, Libby Warren and T.J. Brenneman.

Steve and Kaye remained in Shawnee, until May of 1987, when they moved to northern Indiana for Mr. Warren’s employment. They moved south in 2010 and settled in the mountains of North Carolina.

Mr. Warren continues to work in the automotive business as he did while in Shawnee. His hobbies are riding and racing his road bicycle in the senior age competitions across the eastern United States.

Kaye is now retired from teaching at the local community college. She enjoys painting, sewing, extensive contact with friends thru social media and volunteer service.

The Warrens plan a quiet celebration at their home in the mountains of North Carolina enjoying visits and phone calls from family and friends, opening anniversary cards and viewing Facebook anniversary wishes from friends and family.