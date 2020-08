The Shawnee News-Star

George and Carolyn Mastick were married on Aug. 14, 1960, in Harjo, Oklahoma. After living in Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma, the couple settled in Granbury, where they have spent the last four years.

Both are retired teachers from Shawnee schools.

They have two children: Denise Sullivan of Shawnee and Jeff Mastick of Granbury, Texas. They have three adoring grandchildren: Byrce, Regan and Rachel.