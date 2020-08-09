Patton 65th anniversary

The Shawnee News-Star

John Amon Patton and Doris Dwade Isaacs of Shawnee were married July 18, 1955, in Oil Center, Oklahoma.

They immediately established their home in Oklahoma City where he was employed. However, he was soon called to serve our great country and their home was temporarily disrupted. Most of his first year of his two-year stint was spent at Camp Dessert Rock in Nevada, where they tested the A bomb. He was transferred to European duty for the final year and he was assigned to Germany playing saxophone in an army band, which was formed to further good German-American relations. He was then discharged to return home to continue to serve in the National Guard.

In the years that followed, their family was completed with the births of a daughter, Johnna, and a son, Gregory. They now have two granddaughters, Janae and Jamie. They also have four great-grandchildren: Aiyanna, Alyssa, Elizabeth, and Ayden.

The Pattons are now both retired. Mrs. Patton, after raising her children to school age, centered her career on the accounting and income tax business where she remained over 30 years, most of those years she owned and operated the H&R Block income tax business in Seminole. Mr. Patton, after being released from the service, spend more than 30 years as a civilian employee at Tinker Air Force Base.

They have traveled world wide, visiting all seven continents and innumerable countries.