Neu 65th wedding anniversary

The Shawnee News-Star

Raymond and Jolene Neu celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 28, 2020.

Neu and the former Donna Jolene McQuigg were married by their former teacher and pastor at Crawford, Oklahoma.

They located at Guymon, Oklahoma, so he could attend and get a degree from Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma.

He served for 42 years in the banking profession as an officer of The First National Bank of Guymon and retired as president of the Plains State Bank, Plains, Kansas.

Jolene was an elementary teacher in the Straight and Guymon school systems and retired from the Kismet, Kansas, school with 25 years of service.

Their children are Terry Neu of Shawnee and Aronda Kay and her husband Chris Fawcett, who are both teachers at Dodge City, Kansas.

They have two grandchildren, Nick Fawcett and Rochelle Pyle. They are blessed with two great-grandsons, Gavyn Pyle and Caden Pyle of Topeka, Kansas.