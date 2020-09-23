Johnson 65th anniversary

The Shawnee News-Star

Don and Darlene (Cloninger) Johnson were married Sept. 24, 1955, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Coalgate, Oklahoma.

The Johnsons have four children, Debbie (Richard) Campbell, Donna (Jerry) Jenkins, DeAnn (Jimmy) Farris and Doug Johnson. Don and Darlene – also known as MeMaw and PaPaw – have 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

The couple has made Bethel Acres their home since 1968.

Don retired from Tinker Air Force Base after 30 years and continues to enjoy cattle ranching. Darlene, a homemaker, continues to garden.

After traveling to several countries, including Australia and China, and all 50 states, they now enjoy attending sporting events, dance recitals, and band concerts of their great-grandchildren.

They celebrated their 65th anniversary with their children.