Black 50th anniversary

Mel and Gail Black of Shawnee were married on Nov. 25, 1970, and celebrated 50 years of marriage at their home, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. A family dinner and reception was hosted by their three daughters, Sheila Hamlin, Sheri Black and Crystal Black.

Gail retired from Dale Public Schools in 2018 after a total of 31 years of teaching. Mel retired from Tinker Air Force Base in 2009 after 34 years of service.

Over the years, they have enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states and seven foreign countries. They have also enjoyed following their five grandchildren in their many school, church and college activities. Their grandchildren Clay Reed, Drew Reed, Alyssa Black, Madison Smith and Garrett Smith are all currently attending college in a variety of fields.

They have a family Caribbean Cruise scheduled this summer to celebrate their Golden Anniversary.