Wingo 50th anniversary

The Shawnee News-Star

Gary Wingo and Nancy (Crow) Wingo were married Jan. 30, 1971, at Wallace Avenue Baptist Church in Shawnee by Nancy's father, Rev. W.F. Crow.

Together, they raised five girls: Amber and Angela of Shawnee, Crystal of Edmond, Carmen Pischedda and Elizabeth Pischedda Bartolomucci, both of Shawnee. They have ten precious grandchildren: Shelby, Darcy and Cody Jones, Addie and Reese Inga, Hutch and Hollyn Hembree, and Elia, Ethan, and Bennett Bartolomucci.

Gary and Nancy have been active members of Immanuel Baptist Church since moving back from Gary's hometown of Escondido, California, in 1978. Gary has taught Sunday school and is a deacon.Nancy has taught Sunday school since 1980 and is currently teaching seventh grade girls.

Due to COVID-19, their 50th anniversary Alaskan cruise has been postponed. Instead, they took a short trip to Dallas over their anniversary weekend and will be taking a family camping trip to Yellowstone in June. They are also having a small family celebration.