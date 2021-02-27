Winton 68th anniversary

Special to the News-Star

Bob and Shirley Winton recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary Feb. 19, 2021, with their daughter, Kimberly Winton, and their son-in-law, Jim Speck, all of Shawnee.

Bob, 87, and Shirley, 85, met in Henrietta, Oklahoma, when they were just 13 and 16 years old. Shirley always referred to Bob as “the boy with the beautiful eyes.” They were 17 and 19 when they were married.

Shortly after their marriage, Bob went into the Army and served for two years in Korea. Upon his return, they both went to college and earned bachelor's and master's degrees. Both taught school for many years, and Bob was a counselor and principal for some of those years.

They currently reside in Shawnee, where Bob enjoys golf and plays about four days per week (he shoots about 78-80 on an average day) and Shirley loves to read and go shopping.