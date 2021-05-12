McGaha 50th anniversary

Special to the News-Star

Jesse and Barbara McGaha are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary and 50 years of marriage.

They were married May 15, 1971, in Thomas, Oklahoma, the day after Barbara graduated from Thomas High School.

They started out married life near Jesse's family in McLoud until a tornado destroyed their home in 1976. They took the opportunity to start over, and have since resided on their Hereford cattle farm in Macomb, where they raised their three daughters and shared the adventurous farming life with their children and their four grandchildren.

Jesse retired from Tinker AFB after nearly three decades of government service, and Barbara plans to retire from Tinker AFB next year.

Their daughters are Cynthia Larson (David), Hope McGaha (Dr. Marc Klippenstine) and Sara McGaha, and their grandchildren are Michael Larson, Amy Hasbell (Trevor), Taylor Marrs, and Gavin McGaha Klippenstine.