Williamson 45th anniversary

Special to the News-Star

Jerry G. and Sheri L. (Hurst) Williamson will celebrate 45 years of marriage soon.

They were married Aug. 6, 1976, at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Shawnee.

Jerry worked as a state licensed journeyman electrician and vice president of Shawnee Asphalt Co. until his retirement in June 1998.

Sheri worked for the family-owned Shawnee Asphalt Co. as the corporate financial officer and office manager from February 1979 until her retirement in June 1998.

They are members of Praise Assembly of God Church in Shawnee, where Sheri has served as Sunday secretary since 1980. They enjoy traveling in their RV to all of the states within the country and spending time with family and close friends.

The couple is planning a trip to the northern part of the United States and Canada to celebrate.